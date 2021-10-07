Sophomore Saramae Radel’s second goal of the afternoon was game-winner in the second minute of overtime to lead the Mansfield University field hockey team to a 3-2 overtime victory over Lindenwood University in non-conference action on Sunday, Oct. 3.
Mansfield (5-5 overall) led 1-0 through three quarters thanks to the sixth goal of the season by sophomore Alex Esterling, but two goals in the final period by Lindenwood (5-6 overall) quickly flipped the script and gave the Mounties just five minutes to surmount a comeback.
However, the Mountaineers only needed the final three seconds as sophomore Kalin Duke sent a perfect pass to Radel, who connected for the equalizer to send the game into overtime.
The Mounties carried that momentum into the extra period as Duke found Radel once again and she buried the game-winner into the back of the cage.
Radel led the Mounties offensive attack with six shots, four of those coming on goal, while Esterling finished behind her with three shots.
Sophomore August Lewis earned her third win of the season at keeper, finishing with four saves.
Annick Giebels and Allie Hosto scored for Lindenwood. Kyla Cooke was handed the loss in cage, making four saves, while facing 13 shots.
The Mounties return to Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action on Wednesday, Oct. 6 when they travel to Slippery Rock University for a 4 p.m. game.