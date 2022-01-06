The Mansfield University women’s soccer team is excited to announce their Fall ID Clinic is set for Saturday afternoon, Feb. 26.
The clinic is open to all young women in ninth through 12th grade, who are interested in playing college soccer. The I.D. clinic will take athletes through a typical Mansfield soccer training session and will finish with a scrimmage. There will also be a Q and A session with Head Coach John Shaffer and members of the Mountaineer women’s soccer team.
Players will train between 12 and 3 p.m. To register online, click here. Payment will happen at the event.
Location: Van Norman Field, Mansfield University
Cost: $60.00 Payable at registration. Checks made out to Mansfield University Women’s Soccer
Time: 12-3 p.m.
To Bring: Water, shin guards, layers (we will play in all conditions).
Questions? Contact Head Coach John Shaffer