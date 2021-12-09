Tioga Publishing is proud to announce their First Team, Second Team and Honorable mention All-Stars for the 2021-2022 boys soccer season from the schools of North Penn-Liberty, Wellsboro, Galeton and Williamson.
The selections are determined based on team success and individual stats and accomplishments from the 2021-2022 season.
The full list of All-Stars is listed below.
Player of the Year
Jack Poirier — Wellsboro
No player had a bigger impact on their team than Wellsboro’s Jack Poirier, who was called upon to take on a much bigger role in the 2021-2022 season and delivered in a big way. Poirier notched team and league-highs in goals (24) as well as assists (16) and was one of the most devastatingly fast and controlled players when attacking this season.
Defensive Player of the Year
Peyton McClure - Wellsboro
Wellsboro soccer enjoyed a wealth of success on the defensive side of the field in the 2021-2022 season where they allowed just 34 total goals on the year in 16 games (less than two goals per contest) and were anchored by one of the savviest defensive players in the league in Peyton McClure. McClure was one of the smartest and most connected players in the entire Northern Tier League on the back-end that helped to anchor a relatively new group of players for Wellsboro and lead them to a 9-5-1 season.
Offensive Player of the Year
Caiden Alexander — NP-Liberty
North Penn-Liberty’s Caiden Alexander proved once again that he was a force on offense in his senior season as he racked up a 17 goal and seven assist season and led his team to their second-straight District 4 Playoff qualifying season in a row. Alexander was huge for Liberty down the stretch, and when they found themselves in must-win situations it seemed as though Alexander always was able to pull off a big game. He had a stretch of contests in which he scored eight goals when Liberty was trying to push for their playoff spot. He finishes his career with 58 total goals to go along with 24 assists in one of the top offensive careers in Liberty soccer history.
Goalkeeper of the Year
Aiden Gehman — Wellsboro
The last line of defense for the best area defensive soccer team, Aiden Gehman was huge for Wellsboro this season as he helped lead his team to a 9-5-1 record in his first season as a starter. Gehman wasn’t tested as often as some other goalies, only seeing 125 shots-on-goal this season, but he was extremely efficient as he only allowed 28 goals while recording 97 saves and only allowing 1.8 goals per contest — one of the best marks in the league. Besides his impressive numbers, the Hornets goalkeeper passes the eye test, as he made sound decisions as well as acrobatic saves on almost a nightly basis.
First Team All-Stars
Forwards:
Caiden Alexander — NP-Liberty
*See Above
Jack Poirier — Wellsboro
*See Above.
Midfield:
Owen Richardson — Wellsboro
Wellsboro midfielder Owen Richardson was one of the most versatile players in the area in his senior year, with Richardson not only proving to be invaluable defensively but also showcasing an impressive skill-set offensively where he notched five goals on just 14 shots while also dishing out four assists on the season.
Derek Litzelman — NP-Liberty
The numbers only speak to a fraction of the impact sophomore midfielder Derek Litzelman had on the Liberty team this season, as the big and strong player was constantly moved around the field to take advantage of his supreme defensive abilities as well as his unique physical talents. Litzelman recorded a team’s second-best five goals while also chipping in five assists and will be a cornerstone for the Mounties as they look to make the playoffs for a third consecutive year next season.
Defensive:
Peyton McClure — Wellsboro
*See Above
Brody Burleigh — NP-Liberty
North Penn-Liberty senior Brody Burleigh is one of the most physical defenders in the Northern Tier League and proved it once again this past season as the senior was a brick wall for forwards trying to penetrate the Mounties defense. Burleigh on many occasions would use his imposing size and strength to harass opposing offenses and though his contributions don’t make it on the stat sheet, his impact is apparent in almost every game Liberty played this season.
Brody Morral — Wellsboro
Another anchor for the Wellsboro defense that held teams to a paltry less than two-goals-per-game average, Brody Morral was another big reason for the success Wellsboro enjoyed this season. Morral, who is one of the quicker and more intuitive defenders in the area, used those two attributes to help the Wellsboro team to an impressive 9-5-1 mark and a spot in the District 4 Playoffs.
Glenn Barnes — Williamson
One of the grittiest and toughest players in not only the area, but the entire Northern Tier League, senior Glenn Barnes once again showcased his impressive effort as he helped to anchor a much-improved Williamson team to an 8-9 record this past season. Barnes has been touted by not only his coaching staff, but others as a player who uses his speed and toughness to harass opposing offenses with one of the highest motors of any player.
Goalkeeper
Aiden Gehman — Wellsboro
*See Above
Second Team All-Stars
Forwards:
Matt Richards — Wellsboro
Stats: 10 goals; 5 Assists. Team Record: 9-6-2.
Stephen Gohr — Williamson
Stats: N/A. Team Record: 8-9
Duncan Kerr- Williamson
Stats: N/A. Team Record: 8-9
Trent Achey — Williamson
Stats: N/A. Team Record: 8-9.
Midfield:
Jackson Brion — NP-Liberty
Stats: 4 goals; 5 assists. Team Record: 8-9.
Caden Smith — Wellsboro
Stats: N/A. Team Record: 9-6-2.
Defensive:
Trey Kalicinski — Galeton
Stats: N/A. Team Record: 3-13
Elias Kaufman — Williamson
Stats: N/A. Team Record: 8-9
Goalkeeper:
Loagan Stickler — Williamson
Stats: N/A. Team Record: 8-9
Honorable Mention:
Forward:
Gavin Sykora — Galeton
Stats: N/A. Team Record: 3-13
Zack Wilcox — NP-Liberty
Stats: 4 Goals; 8 assists. Team Record: 8-9
Midfield:
Kaden Ficks — Williamson
Stats: 4 goals; six assists. Team Record: 8-9
Defensive:
Zach Hoffman — NP-Liberty
Stats: 1 goal; 1 assist. Team Record: 8-9
Kurtis Wetzel — NP-Liberty
Stats: N/A. Team Record: 8-9
Goalkeeper:
Dan Herman — NP-Liberty
Stats: Goals Allowed: 34; Saves: 173; Goals Allowed Per Game: 3.379. Team Record: 8-9.