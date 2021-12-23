Tioga Publishing is proud to announce their First Team, Second Team and Honorable mention All-Stars for the 2021-2022 girls soccer season from the schools of North Penn-Liberty, Wellsboro, Galeton and Williamson.

The selections are determined based on team success and individual stats and accomplishments from the 2021-2022 season.

The full list of All-Stars is listed below.

Player of the Year

Lilly Abadi

Offensive Player of the Year

Ella Churchill

Defensive Player of the Year

Tierney Patterson

First Team

Ella Churchill

Ruby Sherman

Emma Coolidge

Chelsea Hungerford

Lilly Abadi

Tierney Patterson

Jordyn Abernathy

Second Team

Rylie Boyce

Jade Colwell

Kyra Dailey

Maddie Millard

Amy Feaster

Hannah Morey

Maddie Millard

Honorable Mention

Maddie Mascho

Molly Ingerick

Trending Food Videos