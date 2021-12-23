Tioga Publishing is proud to announce their First Team, Second Team and Honorable mention All-Stars for the 2021-2022 girls soccer season from the schools of North Penn-Liberty, Wellsboro, Galeton and Williamson.
The selections are determined based on team success and individual stats and accomplishments from the 2021-2022 season.
The full list of All-Stars is listed below.
Player of the Year
Lilly Abadi
Offensive Player of the Year
Ella Churchill
Defensive Player of the Year
Tierney Patterson
First Team
Ella Churchill
Ruby Sherman
Emma Coolidge
Chelsea Hungerford
Lilly Abadi
Tierney Patterson
Jordyn Abernathy
Second Team
Rylie Boyce
Jade Colwell
Kyra Dailey
Maddie Millard
Amy Feaster
Hannah Morey
Honorable Mention
Maddie Mascho
Molly Ingerick