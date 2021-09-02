The Wellsboro Lady Hornets soccer team hosted a preseason scrimmage against Port Allegheny on Saturday, Aug. 28 at home with a chance to fine tune themselves for the 2021 season.
The Lady Hornets are coming off an impressive 8-2-1 season, but lose leading goal-scorer Kerrah Clymer, who accounted for a large share of their offense.
They will look to their blend of young talent and senior leadership to help them compete in a deep and talented Northern Tier League during the 2021-2022 season.
Wellsboro looked sharp to start their year, with a young roster of talented players that feature just five seniors, Emma Coolidge, Madeline Bryant, Lilly Abadi, Hannah Morey and Sara Abadi.
Wellsboro was able to score two goals in the scrimmage and held the Port Allegany girls to none and will look to build on the performance heading into the regular season.
Wellsboro will kick off their regular season on Saturday, Sept. 4 as they travel to South Williamsport for a non-league game beginning at 11 a.m.