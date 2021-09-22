WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Hornets soccer team (4-1-2) were able to use a three-goal second half to bury the Troy Trojans (0-3) here and give them their third victory of the year behind a flurry of shots for the Hornets on Saturday, Sept. 18 while also picking up a huge 5-3 win over Athens on Tuesday, Sept. 21 to push them into first place in the Northern Tier League.
“This was our second consecutive match that we were able to create double-digit shots on goal,” Head Coach Todd Fitch said. “We also did a good job of limiting their opportunities. We need to continue to develop our ability to finish our shots after creating the opportunities.”
Troy was able to get on the board first, with a goal 19 minutes into the contest on a non-pressured shot, but Wellsboro would tighten up and not allow another goal on the night.
Owen Richardson would tie things up just one minute later on a nice shot and then a few minutes later Jack Poirier would get a nice assist from newly reunited teammate Sam Rudy that gave them their first advantage of the night, something they wouldn’t give up.
In the second half, Poirier was mauled about 10 yards from the goal and senior Richardson came in for the penalty kick, where he would put the ball in the back of the net for a 3-1 lead.
Poirier would get his second goal of the night moments later on another nice assist, this time from Caden Smith, as Wellsboro built their lead up to 4-1.
Ethan Bartlett would finish off the day with a slick move that made a Troy defender fall face-first into the turf, then a shot that finished off the scoring for Wellsoboro in a 5-1 romp.
Wellsboro had another strong night from Aiden Gehman in the goal, and after giving up an early goal was stalwart along with the Hornets’ defense who only allowed six shots on goal.
The Wellsboro offense has finally found their groove this season and scored five or more goals for just the third time this season, a mark they hit often last season.
The ball movement and touches near the net have improved immensely and will be important for Wellsboro as they head into the middle section of their schedule.
Wellsboro then took their new and improved offense to Athens and were able to come away with a huge victory over their rival by a score of 5-3 on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
“We created opportunities and finished our shots tonight, a combination we have been missing,” Fitch said. “The boys continue to play with great resolve.”
Wellsboro was led by Rudy who has made his return to the lineup felt as he notched a game-high two goals.
Jacob Abadi was also able to record a goal while Poirier and Matthew Richards each got in on scoring during the win.
Wellsboro, who now sits atop the NTL, will now take on the NP-Liberty team on Thursday, Sept. 23 on the road.