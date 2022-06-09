The Cowanesque Lady Indians’ (17-6) stellar 2022 softball season came to a close on Monday, June 6 as they were toppled by just one run in the first round of the PIAA Class A State Playoffs in Scranton by Old Forge by a count of 2-1 in a defensive and pitching battle.
The Lady Indians would once again showcase their impressive pitching depth, and after Megan Hyde helped push the Lady Indians into the D4 Class A Finals they would get another stout performance from Ruby Sherman during States.
Sherman would pitch three shutout innings to open the game and keep the Lady Indians’ dream season alive through the first half of competition in Scranton.
During her time on the mound, Sherman would allow just one hit in the first inning before shutting down Old Forge for the next three while striking out an impressive six batters in the process.
But the Old Forge offense would start to catch up with Sherman in the fourth inning, and with the score knotted at zero apiece, they would get their first run of the game in the frame to put them up 1-0 heading into the fifth.
Old Forge would strike again in the subsequent inning, and after falling behind 2-0, Hyde would take the mound to try and keep the Lady Indians’ playoff hopes alive and advance.
Hyde put together a fine performance on the mound and held Old Forge scoreless during her time on the bump to keep CV in the game and give them a chance to pull off a comeback.
After being held scoreless through six innings, the Lady Indians’ offense would show some life late with their backs against the wall in their final at-bat in the seventh inning.
Hyde would produce in the batters’ box for the Lady Indians in crunch time and would reach base on a double with one out to breathe new life into the CV offense.
Old Forge would take the Lady Indians down to their last out before Katie Adams would come up big with a blooper that scored Hyde and brought the count to 2-1 with two outs on the board.
But the Lady Indians rally would fall short as Old Forge was able to lean on their fielding to corral the final out and end the CV season in States.
During the contest, CV only recorded five hits on the day with both Hyde and Adams recording two hits each with Hyde hitting two extra-base hits with a triple and double while Adams recorded two singles with an RBI.
The other hit for the Lady Indians was collected by Maddie Millard who recorded a single as well.
CV’s successful season comes to a close with a loss and amassed an Northern Tier League best in wins with 18 opposed to only six losses and will return all but two players in Maddison Hoopes and Hyde next season and will be a threat to compete for District 4 Titles for the foreseeable future.