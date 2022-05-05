The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians (12-3) continued their successful 2022 season this past week as they were able to pick up a huge, 16-0 non-league win over Coudersport on Thursday, April 28 and a pivotal Northern Tier League Small School win over the Canton Lady Warriors (8-4) by a score of 9-5 on Friday, April 29 to move to 12-3 on the season.
Against Coudersport, the Lady Indians completely controlled the contest and were able to pound out 16 runs in just two at-bats and three innings to pick up the win over the Lady Falcons.
CV racked up 11 hits with Logan Hamilton leading the way with two hits, a double, two runs scored, and an RBI.
Also with two hits was Ashley Woodring who also recorded a double while scoring a run in the impressive offensive outing for the Lady Indians.
On the bump, Megan Hyde dominated once again in her three innings of action as she finished the day allowing no runs and only three hits with six strikeouts in her limited work on the mound.
In their next contest of the week, CV was able to pull off a late rally to pick up a key win over the Canton Lady Warriors to claim a 9-5 win and pick up their 12th win of the year.
The Lady Indians trailed for much of the afternoon against Canton, and heading into the fifth inning found themselves trailing by 5-3.
But the Lady Indians would show some resilience down the stretch, and outscored the Lady Warriors 4-0 in the final three innings to take home the win.
The rally was capped off in the seventh inning where they slowly dwindled the lead down to 5-4 before making their emphatic comeback complete.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Indians would score five runs that were capped off by a Maddie Millard single that scored Hyde and Tabby Piper to capture their first lead of the game and pick up the win.
During the contest, Millard put together a stellar performance as she led her team in hits with four while adding three RBIs, scoring one run, and capping off the comeback with her game-winning, two-RBI single.
Also with another big day was Woosdring who added three hits, scored two times, and knocked in an RBI on the day.
Also with hits in the win was Hamilton who also added an RBI, and Keyanna Thomas who had a double and two RBIs while Ruby Sherman and Hyde each added hits as well.
The Lady Indians will look to continue their strong season as they host Williamson on Thursday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m.