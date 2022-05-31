WILLIAMSPORT – In their third time matching up with the top-seeded District 4 Class A Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers, the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians were able to enact revenge in a 4-0 shutout here in the District 4 Semifinals to advance to the championship game against the Montgomery Lady Red Raiders.
The CV defense proved to be the deciding factor in the victory, and after falling by one run in their previous two meetings the Lady Indians played a nearly perfect game on defense and got more than enough run support to pick up the win and advance in the playoffs.
CV’s Ruby Sherman would pitch a masterpiece during the day, and pitched a complete game while allowing no runs and her defense behind her was able to quell any runs made by the Lady Panthers as they committed no errors and stifled any base-runners with a multitude of double-plays.
She would finish with an impressive seven strikeouts while allowing only six hits on the day.
During the contest. CV would draw first blood in the top of the first frame and Maddie Millard would reach on a single before scoring on an NEB error that put the Lady Indians up 1-0 early.
CV would bend and not break through the next few innings, and despite NEB putting runners’ on base throughout, the Lady Indians would continuously use their defense to keep their shutout intact and keep their championship hopes alive.
With neither team getting on the board throughout the middle portion of the game, CV would bolster their lead in the fifth inning, where Keyanna Thomas crushed the first pitch of the inning with a thunderous shot for a solo home run that gave the Indians some more breathing room heading down the stretch up 2-0.
CV would find themselves in a jam in the bottom of the inning, with the Lady Panthers loading the bases, but Sherman would show some extreme poise on the bump and finish off the threat with a strikeout and headed into the sixth still up 2-0.
CV would hang their final runs of the game during the top of the sixth, with Makenzie Surine batting in the final two runs of the game on a single that scored both Sherman and Woodring and pushed the score to its final count of 4-0.
The Lady Indians would once again squash the NEB chances in the next two innings, and stranded two batters in the bottom of the sixth and one in the bottom of the seventh to close the door on the top-seeded NEB team and pull off an impressive upset to move on to the D4 Finals.
In a game where hits came at a premium, CV was able to notch seven hits at the plate in contrast with NEB’s six and was able to make the most of their opportunities throughout the day.
Recording two hits in the win were Millard and Woodring who each added a run scored while Tabitha Piper and Logan Hamilton would each add a hit as well.
Thomas would record one hit, her solo home run, and added an RBI and a run scored while Surine would record one hit and two RBIs in the win for the Lady Indians.
Sherman would score the final run for CV as they came away with the impressive win.
CV will now head to the District 4 Championship game with a chance to capture their first title in nearly two decades as they will face off against the Bucktail girls who are the second seed in the D4 Class A bracket.
The Bucktail girls finished their season 17-2 and have not faced off with CV this season, and will be one of the toughest matchups of the season for the Lady Indians.