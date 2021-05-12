WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (12-4) won their third consecutive contest with a big win on Monday, May 10 as senior Kerrah Clymer threw a one-hitter as they topped the Wyalusing Lady Rams (4-6) 5-1, while Chelsea English hit a grand slam on Tuesday, May 11 to push Wellsboro past Towanda 11-8 for their 12th win of the season.
“One of the key attributes of this team is that they can turn it on when they have to,” Wellsboro Softball Coach Ron Brought said. “They come out, they play, they recognize a situation and pressure situations just don’t get to them. They always respond well.”
Wellsboro took control over Wyalusing and never looked back in the win. The Lady Hornets scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning and scored one and two runs in the bottom of the third and fifth inning to build a 5-0 lead.
The Rams would get one run on a walk in the sixth inning, but senior Clymer was quickly able to get out of the bases-loaded jam and put the game on ice as she retired three straight batters in the seventh to finish the game.
Clymer only allowed one hit to the Lady Rams and struck out four batters to help lead her team, and Wellsboro was able to out-hit the Wyalusing girls 8-1 on their way to a big division victory.
“It’s attributed to their self-confidence,” Brought said. “All preseason we talked about playing with high self-confidence and a swagger, and they came through.”
Chelsea English continued her hot streak on the season as she went 2-3 on the day with a home run, a double and a game-high three RBIs.
“She is fully healthy now and her confidence is up there,” Brought said of English. “She’s seeing the ball well and she’s a natural hitter. She has a nice swing and she gets the barrel on the bat and is just playing to her abilities.”
Also with a nice day swinging the bat was sophomore Jordyn Abernathy who went 2-4 on the day and Jessa Lohr, Clymer, Jena Boyce and Maddi Bordas all recorded hits in the win with Boyce and Bordas recording RBIs as well.
Wellsboro continued to play at a high level in their next contest as they were propelled to an 11-8 win over Towanda by another impressive night from English, who finished 2-5 with a grand slam and six RBIs.
“Today was a good test for our team,” Brought said. “After playing Saturday and Monday against two strong teams it would’ve been easy to come out this afternoon and let a Towanda team that’s been winning take one from us. We were able to capitalize on Towanda’s errors and got some clutch hits. Chelsie’s grand slam was a bit of a wake-up call for us to start playing our brand of softball.“
English has been on fire over their past six games, hitting 0.347 with 16 RBIs and four home runs that has helped push her team to a 5-1 record over that span.
Emma Coolidge also added two hits while Boyce, Abernathy and Clymer all added one hit with Clymer knocking in two RBIs.
“We talk about continuing to win games and stay in contention for potentially the NTL Title,” Brought said. “But beyond that, it is just as important on how we are seeded and where we are seeded in the playoff hunt. We qualified for the playoffs, we’re in now it’s just determining where we are seeding-wise. If enough teams qualify we may put ourselves in a position to host our first playoff game. We play very well at home and I would invite the chance to open up the District 4 Playoffs with a home game.”
The Lady Hornets have a busy week ahead of them as they make their final push towards to playoffs, as they traveled to Sayre on Wednesday, May 12 and will have three more contests over the next week of play.
Wellsboro currently sits as the fifth seed in the District 4 Class AAA standings.