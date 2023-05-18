Canton jumped out to a 7-1 lead early en route to an 11-2 win over Wellsboro in non-league softball action May 11.

Keri Wesneski got the win, striking out five with six hits, and two walks, while at the plate she was 3-for-5 with a double, 2-RBI, and a run scored, as Taryn Acla (3-for-4) crossed home three times.

