Canton jumped out to a 7-1 lead early en route to an 11-2 win over Wellsboro in non-league softball action May 11.
Keri Wesneski got the win, striking out five with six hits, and two walks, while at the plate she was 3-for-5 with a double, 2-RBI, and a run scored, as Taryn Acla (3-for-4) crossed home three times.
Rylin Graham (2-for-4) had an RBI with a run scored, as Madison Hulbert (1-for-4) had a double and scored a run.
Mae Kinner (1-for-2) also had a double with a run scored, and an RBI, with Allyson Butcher (1-for-2) also getting a hit. Molly Ward scored twice, with Addi Pepper crossing home once.
On May 10, Towanda downed the Lady Hornets 10-0 in five innings.
The Wellsboro team then fell to Wyalusing, 6-16, in action on May 16.