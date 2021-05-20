The Galeton Lady Tigers were unable to come out with a victory over Port Allegany on Monday, May 18 as they fell on the road 20-3 in three innings.
Galeton got off to a good start, scoring three runs in the first inning, but Port responded by scoring 20 unanswered in the next three innings to end the game early and hand the Lady Tigers a loss.
Galeton was led by Olivia Rohrbaugh who ended up 2-2 on the day with a single and double.
Bailee Holleran also went 1-2 with a double and added an RBI, Danielle Calycomb went 1-2 with a double, Mikayla Schott went 1-2 and Chloe Fuller had a 1-2 day with two RBIs to lead the Lady Tigers.
On the mound, Schott got the start and gave up 10 walks while striking out three batters.
Holleran finished the game and had one strikeout and two walks.