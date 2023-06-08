Gazette’s Athlete of the Week
NP-Liberty Softball
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 1:16 pm
Gazette’s Athlete of the Week
NP-Liberty Softball
Hailey Litzelman
In a contest where runs came at a premium, NP-Liberty Lady Mountie freshman slugger Haley Litzelman came up with the biggest swing of the night as her two-run home run in the fourth inning proved to be the deciding factor in a State Playoff win.
Down 0-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Liberty was struggling at the plate, but with one runner on base, all it took was one swing to change the complexity of the game.
After taking two strikes, Litzelman would turn on a ball and send it to the opposite field for a homer that knotted things up and seemingly sparked the Liberty team.
She also scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning, where she reached on a walk and was batted in by teammate Payton Chapel.
Litzelman finished her day 1-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored and was part of all three of Liberty’s scores in the game.
For her performance on the biggest stage, Litzelman is this week’s Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Sports Reporter
