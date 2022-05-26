Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
NP-Liberty Softball
Addie Smith
In the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties D4 Class AAA Playoff matchup against Bloomsburg, Lady Mountie Addie Smith was able to play hero with a walk-off hit that propeled her team to victory.
In the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded, Smith showed extreme poise in a low-scoring affair that sent the winning run across home with an RBI-single.
She was able to record two hits on the day and for her performance on the biggest stage of the year, she is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.