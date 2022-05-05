Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
NP-Liberty Softball
Addie Smith
NP-Liberty softball continues to roll through the 2022 season and one of the biggest parts of their success has been the emergence of pitcher Addie Smith.
During her week, Smith finished a perfect 2-0 which included a win over Wellsboro and four shutout innings against Towanda.
In her win over Wellsboro, she was able to bounce back after a rocky start and finished her day with 11 strikeouts, and helped her team to a huge win.
Against Towanda, she continued to roll on the mound as she accumulated six strikeouts in four shutout innings.
For her impressive season and week of pitching, Smit is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.