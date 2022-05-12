Female Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Softball
Alexandria Urena
In a week of big wins for the Wellsboro Lady Hornets softball team, freshman Alexandria Urena put on a show in the batters’ box as her hot bat helped propel Wellsboro to a 2-1 record.
In just three games, Urena was on fire going a combined 7-11 with three homers and a double and batted in an incredible 14 RBIs, and scored five runs as well.
Her offensive explosion helped Wellsboro to two huge victories with a 10-3 rout of Towanda and a 21-8 win over Coudersport and punched in two homers against Wyalusing in a big-time performance.
For her stellar play, Urena is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.