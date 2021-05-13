Gazette's Female Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Softball
Chelsea English
Chelsea English has had as good a week as humanly possible swinging the bat for the Wellsboro Lady Hornets, and has helped her team to a 3-0 record that was key in Wellsboro’s current surge.
English went a total of 5-14 on the week, while hitting two home runs including a grand slam against Towanda that proved to be the deciding factor in the win.
She also has an incredible four extra base-hits over that span and has knocked in 10 RBIs and her bat is getting hot at the right time for the Lady Hornets as they prepare for the postseason.
For English’s impressive week swinging the bat, she is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.