Female Athlete of the Week
NP-Liberty Softball
Mackenzie Tice
Despite not picking up the win, the final score doesn’t show how impressive the performance that freshman Mackenzie Tice put together against one of the best District 4 hitting teams in Wellsboro.
The team may have given up 11 runs, but Tice pitched as well as humanly possible in the game and made life extremely difficult for Wellsboro at the plate.
Tice struck out eight batters in just over four innings of play, and her rising pitch was nearly impossible to hit during the first few innings and had a strike percentage of 65.4%.
Only three of the runs scored while she was on the mound were earned, and for her gritty performance against a strong team, Tice is named the Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week.