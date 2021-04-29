Female Athlete of the Week
Wellsboro Softball
Madaline Bordas
Wellsboro sophomore Madaline Bordas has been on a tear over the past week for the Wellsboro Lady Hornets and has helped them to a 2-1 record over that span with some impressive hitting.
Bordas went 5-7 (batting an absurd 0.714) during the week with one home run, four doubles, six RBIs and was only struck out one time in three games.
With Wellsboro still in the hunt for a Northern Tier League title, Bordas has been playing as well as humanly possible for Wellsboro over the week.
For Bordas’ impressive week slugging the softball, she has been named this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.