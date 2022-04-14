The Wellsboro Lady Hornets softball team (2-5) snapped a three-game slide on Saturday, April 9 in a commanding 15-5 home win over the Port Allegany Lady Gators in a non-league contest in just five innings of play.
Wellsboro would come out of the gates a bit slow, allowing two runs in the top of the first inning, but would settle in as the contest continued.
They would get their first lead of the day in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs and going up 3-2, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish throughout the day.
Paige Logsdon would be the catalyst in gaining the early advantage, as the freshman was able to go yard for a two-run shot in the inning that helped push the Lady Hornets into the lead early.
In the second frame, it would be more of the same for the Wellsboro squad as they got yet another homer in a six-run inning that saw Maddie Bordas send one over the fence for a two-run bomb that saw the Wellsboro lead grow to 9-2 through just two innings of play.
The Lady Gators would get two runs back in the top of the fourth inning, but Wellsboro would close the door on a comeback with two more runs of their own in the bottom of the frame with Alexandria Urena getting in on the home run derby with a two-run shot of her own in the fourth inning to push the lead to 11-2.
Wellsboro would finish the game off with two more runs in the fourth and another two in the fifth to end the game early and pick up their second victory of the season.
Wellsboro had three players go yard in the five-inning rout, with Urena, Logsdon, and Bordas all sending shots over the fence for the Lady Hornets in the win.
Wellsboro had five players record multiple hits in the effort with Jordyn Abernathy going 2-4 with two runs scored, Bordas finishing 3-4 with two runs scored, two RBIs, and a homer, Urena finished 3-4 with three runs scored, two RBIs and a homer, Ryle Boyce went 2-3 with three runs scored and Molly Ingerick went 2-3 with a team-high three RBIs.
Also, recording hits were Olivia Servatius (1-4 with one run scored), Logsdon (1-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs), and Abbye Cavanuagh (1-1 with one run scored).
The duo of Boyce and Logsdon were able to pick up the win on the mound for the Wellsboro girls as Boyce went three innings allowing two runs on on two hits with six strikeouts and Logsdon allowed three runs in two innings allowing two hits with two strikeouts.
In their next contest of the week, the Lady Hornets traveled to take on one of the top teams in the NTL and came up short as they fell by a count of 15-3 to the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers on Monday, April 11.
Bordas was the leading batter for the Lady Hornets in the loss and went 2-3 with an RBI on the day.
Senior Olivia Servatius, sophomore Abby Owlett, Junior Rylie Boyce, Urena and Abernathy all added hits in the effort but were unable to come away with a win during the contest.
Wellsboro will look to bounce back as they host the Wyalusing Lady Rams (3-1) who currently sit atop the Northern Tier League Large School standings in the early section of the 2022 season.
The game is set for Thursday, April 14 in Wellsboro at 4:30 p.m.