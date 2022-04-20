WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (2-6) hosted the Wyalusing Lady Rams (5-1) and were unable to keep pace with the offensive onslaught from their opponent as they fell by a score of 16-5.
The Lady Rams would get on the board first with one run in the top of the first inning, but Wellsboro would soon answer back and take a lead of their own.
In the bottom of the inning, Wellsboro would hang three runs on the board to take their first advantage of the day.
Jordyn Abernathy would tie the game up for the Wellsboro girls, and after getting walked to open the inning would soon cross home plate to knot things up at one apiece.
Moments later, with two runners on base, Abby Owlett would push two runs across on an error by the Lady Rams that scored both Maddi Bordas and Molly Ingerick to give Wellsboro a 3-1 lead early in the contest.
But the Lady Rams’ offense would find their groove soon after, and they would push across six runs in the next inning to grab the lead, which they wouldn’t relinquish throughout the day.
They would continue to slug the ball at an impressive rate, plating another four runs in the third inning and five more in the fifth to push their count to 16 total runs in the afternoon.
Wellsboro would try to keep pace, scoring one run in both the third and fourth innings, but was unable to keep up with the torrent pace of the Lady Rams as they fell by a final count of 16-5.
The Wellsboro girls were led by a strong outing from Abernathy who finished her day batting 2-2 with one run scored and two doubles in the afternoon.
Also with hits for Wellsboro were Alexandra Urena who recorded a double, Bordas who also scored two runs, Rylie Boyce, Emma Coolidge, and Abbye Cavanaugh who also scored a run.
On the mound, Boyce struggled against the strong hitting lineup of the Lady Rams as she pitched two and two-thirds innings allowing 11 runs with seven being earned. She also recorded two strikeouts while giving up 10 hits on the day.
In relief, Urena took the mound for two and one-third innings but was also stifled by the potent offensive lineup of Wyalusing who recorded two hits and five runs (four earned) against her while striking out six batters.
Wellsboro will look to bounce back after dropping two-straight contests as they travel to South Williamsport on Tuesday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m. to take on the Lady Mounties.