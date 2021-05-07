The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (9-4) were stunned by the Athens Lady Wildcats (14-3) as they fell big to the Northern Tier League Large School Division leader by 13-3 in a five-inning route on Thursday, May 6.
The Lady Hornets were able to strike first in the contest, scoring two runs in the top of the second inning, but the potent Wildcat offense would soon start to pile on the runs.
Athens on its home field scored nine unanswered runs in the third and fourth inning, and despite Wellsboro tacking on one more run in the top of the fifth, would finish things off with four runs in the bottom of the frame to end things early.
The normally explosive offense for Wellsboro was unable to keep pace in the contest as they were only able to pick up five hits during the game.
Kerrah Clymer, Jena Boyce, Rylie Boyce, Emma Coolidge and Jordyn Abernathy each recorded hits in the contest with Coolidge and Abernathy recording the only RBIs for their team.
Rylie Boyce was the only player to record an extra base hit, recording a double.
Both Clymer and Ryle Boyce were on the mound and struggled to stop the Lady Wildcats as they combined to allow 13 runs (11 earned), gave up five walks and only struck out three batters.
Now Wellsboro will look to try and close the gap with Athens, who now leads them by two games in the division, and will have to play their best down the stretch to supplant them at the top of the standings.
Their next contest is a key matchup against the Wyalusing Lady Rams (3-4) on Monday, May 10 where they will look to pick up an important league win.