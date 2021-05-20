WELLSBORO -- The Wellsboro Lady Hornets softball team (15-5) was unable to extend their win streak to seven games as the Troy Lady Trojans (5-9) used back-to-back homers in the fifth inning to bury Wellsboro by a score of 5-2.
Wellsboro struck first in the first inning with senior Kerrah Clymer scoring on an RBI single by Chelsea English, but Troy would respond in the bottom of the frame with two runs of their own to push the score to 2-1.
Wellsboro tied things at 2-2 in the third inning with Jordyn Abernathy crossing home plate, but that would be the last score the Lady Hornets would see on the night.
Troy would take the lead back in the fourth inning then back-to-back home runs by Lindsey Steele and Tyra Williams would put the game out of reach in the fifth inning as Troy upset the Lady Hornets, 5-2.
In the loss, Clymer pitched a complete game allowing eight hits, five runs (four earned), four walks and striking out six batters.
The Wellsboro girls had an off night in the batter’s box and only recorded four hits, with Abernathy, Madaline Bordas, English and Olivia Crocco all recording one hit and English and Boyce each with an RBI.
Abernathy and Clymer were the only two Lady Hornets to score runs during the contest.
The now 15-5 Wellsboro Lady Hornets sit with the fifth seed in the District Playoffs but still have a chance to move up in the standings as the three of the four teams above them have games left to play and the Bloomsburg girls sitting at the fourth seed have three total games, with two coming against Loyalsock and Lewisburg.
Wellsboro will wait and see if they get the chance to host their first-round District 4 Class AAA Playoff game or have to hit the road as they look to compete for a District Title.