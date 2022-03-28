WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (0-1) opened up their 2022 season at home against the Canton Lady Warriors (1-0) on Friday. March 25 where they were unable to come away with a win as they were topped by a final count of 7-4.
The Canton team would jet out to an early lead in the second inning, and used a six-run frame to put themselves up big early over the Lady Hornets.
Wellsboro would get themselves out of the inning before taking to the plate in the bottom of the second frame, and senior Emma Coolidge would get one run back for the Lady Hornets in the frame as she smashed a pitch over the centerfield fence for a solo home run to close the gap to 6-1.
Wellsboro would be unable to get anything else on the board in the frame but would hold Canton scoreless in the next two innings to keep themselves in contention early.
Canton would finally cross home plate again in the fourth inning, with another run giving them some breathing room down the stretch with a 7-1 lead, but Wellsboro would fight back to keep things close.
Wellsboro would fire back in the bottom of the fourth, with freshman Alexandra Urana reaching on an error and Maddie Bordas also reaching base on a walk.
Wellsboro would score both runners in the frame and close the gap to just 7-3 as they entered the fifth inning of play.
In the sixth, Wellsboro would threaten again as Bordas would cross home plate one more time after reaching base on a lead-off double, but it would be the last time the Lady Hornets would score any runs in the contest.
Canton would close the game out with a 7-4 victory and hand the Lady Hornets their first loss of the year.
At the plate. Wellsboro would get solid production from freshman Paige Logsdon who finished her day a perfect 2-2 with two doubles and an RBI for the Lady Hornets squad.
Rylie Boyce would also collect two hits on the day and also put together a solid day on the mound as she completed the game allowing seven hits and seven runs with three strikeouts during the afternoon.
Coolidge, Bordas, and Urena would all collect hits on the day while junior Molly Ingerick would also collect an RBI for Wellsboro in their first action of the season.
Wellsboro now will look for their first win of the year on Tuesday, March 30 as they travel to Williamson to take on the Lady Warriors at 4:30 p.m.