WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Lady Hornets (3-8) suffered their second-straight loss of the week here on Monday, April 25 as the CV Lady Indians (9-2) pitched a shutout and handed them a 14-0 loss.
The Wellsboro girls faced an uphill battle from the start, with the Lady Indians scoring six runs in the first two innings to put them down by a count of 6-0 early.
The Lady Indians would use opportune base running in the second to extend their lead as they were able to cash in multiple runs on passed balls by the Wellsboro girls in the inning in order to build their lead.
The gap would only widen throughout the game, as CV would score six more runs in the third and two more in the fourth in order to end the game early in a 14-0 shutout.
The Lady Hornets offense struggled to string together hits in the loss, and collected just five total hits on the afternoon against the stout defense of the Lady Indians.
Recording hits for Wellsboro were Alexandra Urena who went 1-3 on the day, Abbye Cavanaugh who finished 1-2, Molly Ingerick who went 1-2, Madaline Bordas who went 1-1 and Olivia Servatius who also went 1-1.
On the mound, the Wellsboro girls’ struggled to stifle the offensive onslaught posed by the Lady Indians who cranked out 14 runs on 12 hits on the day.
Urena got the start on the mound and went 1 and 2/3 innings while allowing six runs on three hits while walking seven batters and striking out two.
Rylie Boyce would come in to relieve Urena, but also had to contend with the hot bats from CV as she went three total inning allowing eight runs on nine hits while striking out two batter.
Mariah Borden also pitched 1/3 inning and allowed no runs and no hits during her short time on the mound.
The Wellsboro girls will look to break out of their current slump as they travel to Troy to take on the Lady Trojans at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27.