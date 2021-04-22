WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Lady Hornets softball team (6-2) were able to pull off some late-inning magic as senior Kerrah Clymer was able to connect on a three-run walk-off home run that lifted the Wellsboro girls to a 10th inning win over Canton by a score of 8-6 on Saturday, April 17.
“We played a very good Canton team who was well-coached,” Wellsboro Softball Coach Ron Brought said. “They play hard for every out and we matched out for out, inning for inning.”
They were also able to follow that win with two more victories over Coudersport and Wyalusing on Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20 to push themselves to their seventh win of the year.
Canton was able to strike first in the top of the fourth inning as they batted in two runs, but Wellsboro quickly closed the gap as they were able to get two runs in the next two innings to tie the score.
Canton would again take a one-run lead in the top of the sixth inning, but Wellsboro once again responded as they batted in two late runs to take their first lead of the night at 4-3 with only one inning left to play.
Canton was able to score in the top of the inning and hold Wellsboro scoreless in the bottom to force some extra innings of play.
Neither team got on the board in the eighth or ninth inning, but Canton was able to grab two more runs in the top of the 10th inning and looked like they may pull off a win against a talented Wellsboro team.
But the Lady Hornets once again showed their resilience in clutch situations, and after tying the game to start the inning Clymer was able to hit a two-run shot over the fence to cap off the second walk-off win for the Wellsboro team this season.
Clymer finished her day 1-4 with two RBIs and now has 10 career home runs for the Wellsboro girls. She sits only two behind the all-time home run leader Maggie Smith who has 12.
Sophomore Maddie Bordas went 2-5 on the day and also connected on a solo home run of her own.
Emma Coolidge recorded one of her best days swinging the bat as she led her team with three hits on the day while scoring one run.
Junior Abbye Cavanaugh recorded a two-RBI triple in the effort while Chelsea English added an RBI double and Rylie Boyce recorded two hits and one RBI while scoring twice.
“We once again executed in all three phases of the game,” Brought said. “We simulate high-pressure at-bats in practice and it’s such a treat to see the girls come through in those pressure situations in the game. Playing in and winning games like we have this week will only help us and harden us for a postseason run.”
In their next contest, Clymer inched closer to not only the all-time Wellsboro record for home runs but also the single-season record as she went 1-3 with three RBIs and a home run, her fifth of the season and 11th of her career, during a 16-6 win over Coudersport on Monday, April 19.
Also recording hits were Alyssa Bisbing, Jena and Ryle Boyce, Jordyn Abernathy and Jesse Lohr who also chipped in three RBIs in the win.
Rylie Boyce took on the pitching duties and picked up her first win of the 2021 season recording seven strikeouts and allowing just seven hits and six runs.
The Lady Hornets then took their four-game win-streak on the road on Tuesday, April 20 to take on one of the toughest teams in the NTL in the Wyalusing Rams where they were stunned by a Jenelle Jones walk-off home run and fell by a score of 6-5.
Wellsboro was able to jump out to an early 4-0 lead, but the Lady Rams would answer in the third inning where they added three runs.
In the fifth inning, Jones went yard for the first time on the day to give them their first lead of the afternoon by a score of 5-4.
Senior Chelsea English would respond with a home run of her own and tied the score heading into the bottom of the seventh.
But Jones would once again go yard to play the hero in a contest between two of the top teams in the NTL and lift the Lady Rams to a win.
Wellsboro racked up 11 hits in the loss, with English holding the big bat as she went 2-3 on the day with two RBIs and a home run.
Clymer, Abernathy and Coolidge all batted 2-4 on the day with Coolidge adding two RBIs and a double.
Also, recording hits were Rylie and Jena Boyce as well as Bordas.
Clymer picked up her first loss of the season on the mound as she pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and five runs earned.
Wellsboro will look to bounce back after a tough loss as they host the Galeton Lady Tigers on Friday, April 23 at 4:30 p.m.