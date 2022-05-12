WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Lady Hornets went 2-1 over the past week and picked up a big win on Senior Night here on Wednesday, May 5 over Towanda, a 21-8 non-league win over Coudersport on the road on Tuesday, May 10, and a loss to Wyalusing on the road by a score of 9-10 to push their record to 7-11 on the 2022 season.
In their first action of the week, the Wellsboro Lady Hornets would celebrate their Senior Night with a commanding win over the Towanda Lady Black Knights where they used 11 hits on the day to score 10 runs and rallied in the fourth inning to come away with a huge victory of 10-3.
Towanda would get out to an early lead, scoring one run in the first inning and two more runs in the top of the third inning, but the Lady Hornets would rally back behind an impressive offensive outburst to take the lead.
They would close the gap in the bottom of third, scoring two runs of their own, and narrowed the gap to 3-2 heading into the second half of the contest.
In the bottom of the fourth, down by one, the Lady Hornets would score five runs and take their first lead and complete control of the game.
The switch flipped for the Wellsboro girls’ in the inning and would not allow another Towanda run for the rest of the contest as they poured in another three of their own to completely stifle the Lady Black Knights and pick up the win.
The Wellsboro offense put together an extremely balanced performance in the win, with seven players recording hits and three players having multi-hit games in the Senior Night victory.
Leading the charge was Jordyn Abernathy who finished her day 3-4 with three runs scored, one double and two RBIs.
Also with a big bat in the win was Alexandra Urena, who had a game-high four RBIs in the effort while batting 2-3 and scoring one run and a double.
Paige Logsdon also finished with two hits in the win while scoring one run and adding an RBI while Madaline Bordas added two RBIs on one hit as well.
Also with hits in the win were Abbye Cavanaugh who also scored a run, Emma Coolidge who added a run, and Molly Ingerick who added two runs scored as well.
Olivia Servatius also was able to contribute an RBI in the win as the Wellsboro girls picked up a huge win.
On the mound, Boyce and Urena would combine to allow just three runs on three hits on the day while striking out six batters.
In their next contest, Wellsboro traveled to Wyalusing to take on the number one team in the NTL Large School Division and gave the Lady Rams all they could handle in a 10-9 loss that was decided in the final inning by a walk-off by Wyalusing.
Wellsboro would get out to a decisive lead early, scoring nine unanswered runs in the first four and ½ innings before the Lady Rams would start to rally.
Wyalusing would score one run in the bottom of the fourth, six in the fifth, one in the sixth, and two in the seventh to pull off an improbable comeback and stun the Lady Hornets by a score of 10-9.
Despite the loss, the Wellsboro bats were once again impressive and slugged two homers in the effort.
Urena would have an incredible day batting as she went 3-4 with three runs scored, six RBIs, and two home runs in one of the best batting performances for any area softball this season.
Bordas would also have an impressive day batting and also went 3-4 on the day while scoring once, recording a double, and batting in two RBIs as well.
Abernathy, Cavanaugh and Ingerick would all add hits in the loss with Ingerick, Boyce and Cavanaugh all scoring runs as well.
In the final contest of the week for the Wellsboro girls, they were able to bounce back in a big way in their non-league road contest against the Coudersport Lady Falcons on Tuesday, May 10, and cranked out a season-best 21 runs in a 21-8 trouncing for their seventh win of the year.
Wellsboro would once again play from behind early as both teams would score three runs in the first inning before Coudersport would take the lead in the bottom of the second with three more runs to push the lead to 6-3 after two.
But after the first two innings, it would be all Wellsboro from that point out as they used a five-run third to take control of the game and never look back.
After scoring two more runs in the fourth, Wellsboro exploded for an 11-run fifth inning that pushed the game out of reach and after holding the Lady Falcons to just two runs in the bottom of the frame would end the game early in just five innings by a score of 21-8.
Wellsboro would once again lean on their impressive offense in the win and used 19 hits with one home run and four doubles to hang 21 runs on Coudersport for the win.
Wellsboro had seven players record multi-hit games with Abernathy going 3-6 with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Logsdon also recorded three hits as she went 3-4 with a team-high four runs scored, one RBI, and two doubles.
Urena would record her third homer in just two games and finished with another impressive day batting going 2-4 with two runs scored and a team-high four RBIs as well.
Cavanaugh would also get in on the hitting frenzy and recorded three hits with two runs scored, one RBI, and a double as well.
Coolidge would add a 2-4 day with two RBIs and two runs scored while Servatius and Bordas would both add two hits as well with three and two runs scored respectively.
Also with hits and runs scored in the win were Mariah Borden and Ingerick with both adding RBIs.
Wellsboro would have three pitchers take the mound in the win with Boyce, Borden, and Logsdon combining to allow six hits, five strikeouts, and allowing eight runs (five earned) to capture the win.
The Wellsboro girls will look to continue their strong end of the 2022 season with just two games left on the schedule as they travel to Towanda on Thursday, May 12 at 4:30 p.m. and to Williamson on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m.