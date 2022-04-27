WESTFIELD/WELLSBORO – After falling to the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties on Wednesday, April 20, the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians softball team (9-2) bounced back with three-straight victories to claim their ninth win of the 2022 season.
The Lady Indians would fall in their final matchup of the week to the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers on Tuesday, April 26, but still hold the second place spot in the Northern Tier Small School Division.
In their matchup against the Liberty girls, CV held strong for a majority of the contest, with the Lady Indians’ Maddy Millard scoring the tying run in the bottom of the first on a passed ball to give them a 1-1 draw, but the Liberty girls would come alive late to take the lead.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Lady Mounties would put another run on the board on an RBI single from Marrissa Greiss with the bases loaded to push the lead to 2-1.
In the fifth inning, the Liberty girls would shut the door on CV with two more runs scored with both Saige Lehman and Megan Spohn both scoring on sacrifice hits to bring the score to its final count of 4-1.
The normally potent CV offense was held in check during the afternoon, scoring just one run on six hits in the game, with Katie Adams leading the way with two hits in the afternoon.
Also recording hits in the game were Millard, Mackenzie Surine, Megan Hyde, and Ashley Woodring all collecting hits in the loss.
On the mound, Hyde picked up the loss going three and a half innings and allowing two walks, five hits, and two runs in the afternoon.
Coming in to relieve Hyde was Ruby Sherman who went just under one inning and Surine who finished the game up with three innings while giving up one run.
In their next contest of the week, CV hosted the Wyalusing Lady Rams on Thursday, April 21 where they bounced back in a big way with a huge, 4-3 victory.
The Lady Rams would get out to an early lead in the contest, plating the first run of the game in the first inning, but CV would rally back and tighten up on defense to keep themselves in striking distance.
In the fourth inning, CV would take their first lead of the game, scoring two runs with Hyde stealing home on a Lady Rams’ error and Madison Hoopes recording an RBI on a ground out that scored Logan Hamilton to give them a 2-1 advantage.
The Lady Indians would extend their lead in the next frame with a sacrifice fly from Sherman that scored Adams and bolstered their lead to 3-1.
In the bottom of the inning, Wyalusing would answer back with two runs of their own, but CV would once again respond late to pick up the win.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, with Millard playing hero and scoring what would be the winning run on a single that scored Hamilton to put them back on top by a count of 4-3.
CV would close things out in the final inning to pick up the win and bounce back at home from their loss to Liberty.
In the win, CV received two hits from Woodring and Millard while Adams, Keyanna Thomas, and Hyde all added hits as well.
Hoopes also added an RBI in the win while Sherman turned in a complete game on the mound where she allowed just three runs while striking out seven batters and picked up the win on the mound and recorded an RBI as well.
The Lady Indians continued their hot stretch of play on Saturday, April 23 when they hosted their third-straight contest, and completely dominated the Oswayo Valley Green Wave in a 12-1 trouncing.
In the win, CV only needed five innings to topple their opponent as they scored early and often on their way to a win.
Woodring would be the hot bat in the contest and recorded a triple, two singles, two RBIs, and scored twice.
On the mound, Surine went three innings allowing just one hit and striking out six while Hyde finished things up in the last two innings giving up just one run on three hits while striking out six batters.
Also, recording hits in the win was Hoopes, who added two RBIs, Sherman and Huzey, who also added an RBI each, and Surine and Piper who each recorded extra-base hits while adding two RBIs in the offensive slugfest.
In their last contest of the week, CV would string together their second consecutive win of the year as they traveled to Wellsboro on Monday, April 25, and escaped with a victory over the Lady Hornets by a score of 14-0 in an impressive shutout victory.
The CV Lady Indians used a mix of strong hitting and heads-up base-running to build a huge lead throughout the first inning with their defense mirroring their offensive production.
On the mound, CV’s Megan Hyde pitched a complete game shutout while allowing just five total hits, all singles, while striking out six batters in the process.
The defense was able to keep her shutout performance intact on the afternoon with a strong defensive effort that helped them to the win.
CV would take control in the second inning, where they used a plethora of passed balls at the plate to bolster their lead to 6-0.
The Lady Indians also pounded out 14 runs on offense with Logan Hamilton putting together a strong performance in the batters’ box as she recorded two hits and four RBIs including a big three-run homer that broke the game open in the third inning of play.
Also with multiple hits in the effort were Keyanna Thomas who recorded a double and an RBI as well as Katie Adams who also had a double and an RBI while scoring a total of three runs on the day.
In their final matchup of the week, the CV girls took on the top team in the NTL Small School standings in the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers on Tuesday, April 26 but were edged out by a final score of 4-3 to move to 9-3 on the season.
The Lady Indians will look to bounce back on Thursday, April 28 when they host a non-league opponent in the Coudersport Lady Falcons at 4:30 p.m.