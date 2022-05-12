MANSFIELD – The NP-Liberty Lady Mounties (11-4) continue their dominant stretch of play down the final junction of the 2022 season as they reeled off their fourth-straight victory in a 9-4 trouncing of the Lady Wildcats at home to pick up their 11th win of the year.
Athens would get on the board on an error in the first inning to put the Lady Mounties behind early, but from that point on it would be all Liberty down the stretch.
They would showcase their potent hitting ability throughout the afternoon which made it impossible for the Athens girls to keep pace throughout.
Liberty would respond in the bottom of the first inning with a flurry of hits with two outs on the board as they would plate three runs to take an early 3-1 lead.
Liberty would extend their lead soon after as they held Athens scoreless in the top of the second and hung another run to push their advantage to 4-1 through two innings of play.
Athens would fire back with some offense in the next inning, but Liberty would match their production as both teams plated two runs and pushed the score to 6-3 heading into the fourth.
Liberty would once again extend their lead in the next inning with one more run and despite another run from the Lady Wildcats in the top of the fifth inning, they would score two more of their own in the bottom of the inning to bring the score to 9-4, with Athens scoring their final run of the day in the frame.
The Liberty offense received production from nearly the entire offense once again as they accumulated a total of eight hits and racked up an impressive four doubles on the day.
Both Alexia Kshir and Saige Lehman would showcase the hot bats in the effort as they both collected two hits on the day with Lehman recording a double and a run scored while Kshir added an RBI and two runs scored as well.
Mackenzi Tice was able to add a double and run scored, Peyton Chapel collected a hit and a team-high two RBIs, McKenna Lightner added a double, an RBI, and a run scored and Addie Smith also added a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored in a balanced offensive effort from the Liberty girls in the win.
On the mound, Tice added to her solid day in the batters’ box as she went six total innings allowing four runs (all earned), allowing four hits, and striking out an impressive eight batters in the win.
Smith would clean things up in the final inning as she went one inning and allowed no runs while striking out one batter on the day.
Liberty now sits in second place in the NTL Large School Division behind the Wyalusing Lady Rams and is clicking on all cylinders down the final stretch of the season.
They also are sitting in a solid position in the District 4 Class AAA standings in fourth place and will look to move up in the seeding and make some noise in the playoffs this season with a talented young roster who are playing some of their best softball down the stretch of the 2022 season.