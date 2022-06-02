WILLIAMSPORT – The NP-Liberty Lady Mounties’ season came to a close here in the District 4 Class AAA Semifinals where they faced off with the top-seeded Central Columbia team and gave them everything they could handle in a 2-0 loss that featured a stellar pitching-performance from Liberty’s Makenzie Tice.
After falling 7-0 earlier in the season to Central Columbia, the Liberty girls showed an extreme amount of fight during their rematch and for five and a half innings played one of the top AAA teams in the state to a draw.
During the game, Tice was outstanding and held a normally potent offense scoreless through six to keep their hopes of a D4 Championship alive.
She was aided by her defense, who were able to keep almost everything in front of them throughout and as a unit allowed just five total hits in the contest while only striking out three total batters to keep things close.
On the other side, Central pitcher Mea Consentino would pitch a nearly perfect game, and didn’t surrender a single hit to the Lady Mounties until late in the game as she recorded an incredible 10 strikeouts on the day.
After playing five innings of shutout softball, the Central team would finally figure things out in the batters’ box in the bottom of the seventh and scored the first two runs of the game on an RBI by Consentino and would record one more run before the inning was over to go up 2-0 heading into the final inning of the contest.
With the Lady Mounties up to bat, their season would be on the line and after not recording a single hit through six innings would show some fight late to put a score into the Central team.
Saige Lehman would record the first and only hit for the Lady Mounties in the inning with a single to lead things off, and after Megan Spohn reached on a walk they would have the tying run on base heading down the stretch with one out on the board.
But the Central defense and pitching staff would tighten up with the game on the line, and after allowing Liberty to almost get back into the contest would record two-straight outs to escape Elm Park with a 2-0 win and move on to the D4 Title Game.
Despite the loss, the Liberty girls showed an extreme amount of fight during the contest and went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams’ that District 4 has to offer.
Liberty will return a wealth of talent from their young core who finished with the best record in the Northern Tier Large School Division with only Hayley Ridge set to graduate and will return every other player to their roster.
Liberty will be set to compete for District Titles for the next few years with their impressive core of young players who showed how dangerous they can be even against the top competition in the District.