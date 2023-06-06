MANSFIELD — The NP-Liberty Lady Mounties continued their historic run on Monday, June 5, as they rallied back from a 2-0 deficit against the Susquenita Lady Black Hawks to capture their first-ever State Playoff win and advance to the Quarterfinal round.
“We just tried to keep settling them every inning,” Liberty Head Coach Jason Chapel said. “We were chasing balls out of the zone; we were nervous on the mound. It was just a nervous game; just look at the crowd. You couldn’t ask for anything better.”
The Liberty field was packed, with fans surrounding the entire field in droves, and the Liberty girls may have been nervous to start but rose to the occasion to put on a show for their home crowd.
Both teams showcased their pitching in the early innings with Liberty’s Mackenzie Tice and Susquenita’s Shelby Wennich both holding their opponent scoreless until the third frame.
The Black Hawks struck first and seemed to finally catch up with Tice in the inning as they used a two-RBI double to right field with runners on the corners to plate two runs and take a 2-0 lead with only one out.
Liberty would settle in, and get out of the jam with no other damage, and from that point on Tice and the defense did not allow another run.
With Susquenita’s pitching staff taking advantage of the normally aggressive batters’ for Liberty — the Lady Mounties would make an adjustment in the box that changed the complexity of the contest.
“We told them toes on the line,” Coach Chapel explained. “She was trying to bust us inside and go outside, so we started moving up on the plate and that’s when she started getting a little wild. We took her inside corner away, and I think that frustrated her.”
They would go from an aggressive approach to one that forced the Blackhawks to throw strikes — and Liberty would pick their spots to swing.
“We didn’t know what we were going to get with their pitching,” Coach Chapel said. “It was better than advertised.”
After Tice reached first on a walk, it was freshman slugger Haley Litzelman who would step into the batters’ box with a chance to get on the board.
Before her at-bat, Coach Chapel would have a word with his top power hitter, and after falling behind in the count 0-2 after two big swings, she would connect on a laser to right field that evened the score at 2-2 with a crushing home run.
“He told me, ‘Don’t try to hit a home run,’” Litzelman said with a smile. “I wasn’t even trying, I saw that ball come and I just turned my hips and I rounded third base and was like, ‘Well, I hit a home run.’”
With the game tied, Liberty would get another chance in ensuing inning to take the lead.
Liberty’s patience would pay off in the batters’ box, as Suquenita’s Wennich walked the bases loaded, but their relief pitcher would get them out of the jam and leave all three runners stranded and keep the game tied.
With the game in the balance, Liberty would once again respond in the bottom of the sixth.
Litzelman would reach on a walk and advance to second on a steal before setting up Payton Chapel to play the hero.
With no outs on the board, Chapel would deliver a shot through the infield to score Litzelman and take the lead at 3-2.
“We just know each of our teammates has each other's backs,” Litzelman said of their timely hitting. “We just know the next person coming up is going to pick up that stick and do something for us.”
Susquenita would escape the inning allowing just one run but would need their stalling offense to produce if they wanted to keep their season alive.
Tice would once again show why she is the workhorse on the bump for the Lady Mounties and retired two of the final three batters by strikeouts.
The Liberty defense did the rest as they hung on to advance into the State Playoffs and continue their unprecedented undefeated run.
“She bared down after they got those couple of runs,” Coach Chapel said. “She started to hit her spots a little bit more, and the same way with our offense, it took us a while to get going.”
Though the Blackhawks outhit the Lady Mounties 6-3, Liberty used timely hitting and patient batting, drawing six walks, and played excellent situational softball on both ends of the field.
Litzelman was the top batter for the Liberty squad, as she went 1-2 with one home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored and was able to bounce back after a tough game in the District Championship to come up big for her team.
She credited her mindset with being able to stay focused and deliver in such a big spot.
“It’s just a mindset,” Litzelman said. “You get down in the count, you have to just think about the next pitch. I can’t focus on the two pitches before, I just have to move forward.”
She showcased that in spades delivering her home run after falling behind 0-2 in the count before crushing the game-tying shot.
Makenna Lightner went 1-3, and Payton Chapel ended her day 1-2 with the go-ahead RBI.
On the mound, Tice turned in her normally dominant day, allowing just six hits, two runs and struck out six batters.
After a rocky third frame, Tice was able to reel back and put together a solid finish to her game, something she’s been able to do in tough spots all year long.
With the victory, Liberty survives to fight another day and still has its ultimate goal in its sights — taking home a State Title.
“To be honest, I had tears in my eyes,” Chapel said of his teams’ comeback in front of the massive home crowd. “Just looking out here and seeing how many people are here from our community. My daughter Payton getting the hit to go ahead, it was just a perfect night.”
With just three games to go, they will look to continue their incredible run as they take on the Palisades team on Thursday, June 8 in the State Quarterfinals at 2 p.m. at Central Columbia High School.