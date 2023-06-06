MANSFIELD — The NP-Liberty Lady Mounties continued their historic run on Monday, June 5, as they rallied back from a 2-0 deficit against the Susquenita Lady Black Hawks to capture their first-ever State Playoff win and advance to the Quarterfinal round.

“We just tried to keep settling them every inning,” Liberty Head Coach Jason Chapel said. “We were chasing balls out of the zone; we were nervous on the mound. It was just a nervous game; just look at the crowd. You couldn’t ask for anything better.”

