BLOOMSBURG — The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties’ historical 2022-2023 season came to a close in the Quarterfinals of the Class AAA State Playoffs on Thursday, June 8 where the Palisades Lady Pirates handed them their first loss of the year by a count of 5-1.

“The mental part of the game is something we coaches have stressed since taking over last year,” Head Coach Jason Chapel said of his team’s effort and resilience this season. “This year we have seen just how strong they have become mentally as they have fought through adversity all year. Whether it be coming behind in a game, or players playing through injuries that a Doctor said they couldn’t do any more damage... as long as they could take the pain. We have three girls getting surgery this summer, with two needing 4-6 month’s recovery. Many comments from parents, as well as fans, talking how these girls show no stress whether winning or losing. “

