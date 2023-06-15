BLOOMSBURG — The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties’ historical 2022-2023 season came to a close in the Quarterfinals of the Class AAA State Playoffs on Thursday, June 8 where the Palisades Lady Pirates handed them their first loss of the year by a count of 5-1.
“The mental part of the game is something we coaches have stressed since taking over last year,” Head Coach Jason Chapel said of his team’s effort and resilience this season. “This year we have seen just how strong they have become mentally as they have fought through adversity all year. Whether it be coming behind in a game, or players playing through injuries that a Doctor said they couldn’t do any more damage... as long as they could take the pain. We have three girls getting surgery this summer, with two needing 4-6 month’s recovery. Many comments from parents, as well as fans, talking how these girls show no stress whether winning or losing. “
The Lady Pirates used an extremely impressive pitching outing from Karle Teman, who allowed just one run on three hits while recording nine punch-outs during the effort.
Despite a solid outing from junior Lady Mountie Mackenzie Tice, the Palisades would use timely hitting and two shots over the fence to turn their seven hits into five runs.
Tice still tossed a strong game and recorded 11 strikeouts in the effort and just two walks.
Things would head into the third inning still tied at 0-0, but the Lady Pirates would get their first homer of the night on a three-run laser from Catie Russo that gave them a 3-0 lead.
Palisade recorded one more run in the frame before Liberty escaped the inning.
“We knew it would have to be a pretty solid game offensively and defensively,” Coach Chapel said. “We made the plays to keep us in the game. Kenzie just missed her spot against their lead-off, and you have to give her credit for taking advantage and hitting it out. It knocked the wind out of us, but as you saw the next inning, we were on the fence cheering and trying to get back in the game.”
Liberty would continue to fight in the ensuing inning, and picked up their first run on an RBI from Megan Spohn that scored Tice to narrow the gap to 3-1.
“Our offense had been struggling going into that game. I felt we had a pretty good couple of practices leading into that game. But their pitcher threw a very good game and had good control of her screwball that kept busting girls inside early on,” Coach Chapel said. “We made a few adjustments and got a run across, but we just couldn’t get the two to three hits together.”
Liberty would struggle to get much going in the batters’ box the rest of the night and would fail to score another run in the game as the Palisades received another home run in the top of the seventh, this time from Teman, bringing the game to its final count of 5-1.
In the loss, Liberty had just three players record hits, with Tice, Spohn and Haley Litzelman all finishing 1-3 on the day, while Spohn knocked in the only run.
“The coaches couldn’t be any more proud of these girls,” Coach Chapel said. “I told these girls after the game that we weren’t discussing the game at all. We will discuss this game come February at the first practice. We talked about the amazing season we had. The many firsts we had for this program and how we brought the community together for our home-state game. So many things on and off the field that these girls need to be proud of.”
The run ends what has been a program-best season that saw them claim the District 4 Class AAA Championship and pick up their first State Playoff win in school history as they finished with a final mark of 23-1-1 on the year.
The NP-Liberty team will return nearly all of their roster in the 2023-2024 season, and with a team of players who have shown progression each season, they are already looking to what next season may hold in terms of reaching the mountaintop.
“Coaches have already discussed what we felt we could do better to go win a state title next year. We need to work on being able to hit the stronger pitchers as we faced in our two state games,” Coach Chapel said. “Girls are going to need to put time into changing their approach as hitters. That will be worked on over the summer. I know the girls expect more from themselves and will put the time in during travel ball. Another thing is getting Kenzie more breaks throughout the season. We will get other girls to work on the mound so everyone is fresh heading into playoffs.”
Though Liberty has a nearly full roster returning in the 2023-2024 season they will lose one key piece in senior Alexia Kshir, who batted 0.309 this past season with 21 hits and 13 RBIs and has been a leader and a stabilizer on a predominantly young team.
“Lexi was a leader as she was always one of the first ones to say we got this or shake it off,” Chapel said. “If she made a mistake, she would be the first to say my bad. I got the next one.”
For a season recap on the historical run for Liberty, check out next week’s edition of the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and Free Press-Courier.