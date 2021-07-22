WELLSBORO — Wellsboro hosted the Senior League Softball Tournament on Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16 with the United softball team from Levittown taking home the championship as they demolished their competition in the two-day tournament.
The Senior League Softball Tournament features players from all over Pennsylvania with Clinton, East Stroudsburg and Levittown United in attendance.
On the first day of the tournament on Wednesday, July 14 East Stroudsburg clashed with Clinton picking up the first win of the day with an 8-3 victory in the double-elimination format.
In the next round, Clinton moved on to face the back-to-back champions of the tournament in Levittown United who was able to score runs in bunches while also playing sound defense as they blazed past Clinton by a score of 18-4 to push Clinton into the loser’s side of the bracket.
The action picked back up on Thursday, July 15 at 1 p.m. in a Clinton and East Stroudsburg rematch that was the closest game of the two-day tournament as Clinton edged East Stroudsburg 6-3 to push them into the championship and a rematch against Levittown United.
With the loss, the East Stroudsburg team was eliminated from the bracket after falling to Clinton twice and going 0-2 in the 2021 Senior Little League Softball State Tournament.
Levittown capped off their title-run with a 10-run rule victory for the second time of the tournament and used a big six-run inning to propel them to an eventual 16-4 victory in just five innings to cap off their run.
Levittown is now the Senior League Pennsylvania Champions for the 2021 tournament and has won their third-straight title in the tournament.