MANSFIELD -- After ripping off three-straight wins, the North Penn-Liberty girls softball team dropped their third straight contest as they fell to the Towanda Lady Black Knights on Saturday, April 17 in a 4-3 thriller and also fell to Athens 5-3 in another tight game on Tuesday, April 20.
In their first contest of the week on Saturday, April 17, Liberty gave Towanda all they could handle but the Lady Black Knights were able to squeak out a 4-3 win over the Liberty girls.
Towanda got out to a quick lead, scoring two runs in the third inning but Liberty was able to answer back with two runs of their own in the fourth inning to draw the score at two apiece.
Towanda scored two more runs in the bottom of the frame to extend their lead to 4-2, but Liberty was able to tack on one more in the fifth inning to close the gap to 4-3.
Neither team was able to get anything else on the board and Towanda held on for their first win of the 2021 season.
The Liberty offense was led by Megan Spohn, who was able to pick up a two-RBI double on a 1-3 day. Sage Lehman was also able to swing the bat effectively as she recorded two of Liberty’s five hits in a 2-3 day in the batter box.
On the mound, senior Jena McMullen went three innings while giving up just two hits and two runs.
Freshman McKenzie Tice came in relief in the fourth inning and closed the game out giving up two hits and two runs as well.
In their next contest of the week, Liberty hosted the Athens Wildcats and despite holding the high-powered offense to just five runs, we’re unable to capitalize as they fell by a score of 5-3.
During the loss, the Lady Mounties racked up eight hits but were hampered by base running errors that ended in run-down outs.
Spohn had an extremely productive outing swinging the bat and went 2-4 on the day with a moon shot home run that helped tie the game at one each in the bottom of the second inning.
Alexia Kshir and Tice both added two hits in the loss while Payton Chapel and Hayley Ridge both were able to come up with hits.
On the mound, McMullen and Tice did everything possible to come out with a win, as they only allowed seven total hits and three earned runs against one of the better hitting teams in the league.
Liberty will now look to bounce back, but will have their work cut out for them as they take on the red hot CV Lady Indians (6-1) who are coming off a 2-0 week where they plated 41 runs.