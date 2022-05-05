MANSFIELD – The North Penn-Liberty softball team (9-4) was able to overcome an early deficit here against their rival Wellsboro Lady Hornets (5-10) as they rallied back from being down 2-0 to pick up an impressive 15-4 win in just six innings of play on Friday, April 29.
The Wellsboro girls would get out to an early advantage in the first inning, plating two runs in the top of the second inning, but were unable to quell the offensive firepower of the Lady Mounties for the remainder the game.
The Lady Hornets would get their runs on an Abbye Cavanaugh double that scored senior Emma Coolidge for the first run of the evening for either side in the top of the second inning.
They would get one more score on the ground out from Abby Owlett that pushed in Maddi Bordas and Wellsboro looked like they might have a chance to pull off the upset.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Liberty bats would come to life as they took control of the contest behind four runs.
Mackenzie Tice would set the tone for the Lady Mounties as she led the inning off with a triple and the next batter, Saige Lehman, would reach base after getting hit by a pitch to put two runners on the corners.
Megan Spohn would get some help from a miscue in center field from Wellsboro that plated both runners and pushed her to third base and tied things up at 2-2.
Spohn would score moments later on an error by Wellsboro before Nikki Kiscadden would also score moments later to give them a 4-2 lead heading into the fourth inning.
Wellsboro wouldn’t go quietly though, and in the top of the fourth, they would get a lift from Bordas who would hit a no-doubt solo home run in the top of the fourth that closed the gap to 4-3 heading into the fifth inning.
But Liberty would once again respond with another huge inning and put up another five runs in the bottom of the fourth to grab complete control of the game and push their lead to 8-3.
Liberty would plate another two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning before Wellsboro’s Emma Coolidge would go yard for another Wellsboro solo home run, but Liberty would finish things off with another strong inning in the bottom of the sixth that saw them put up four runs and close the door on a Wellsboro come back and pick up the six-inning 10-run rule victory over their rival.
The Liberty girls had a stellar game swinging the bat, recording 11 hits on the day to pick up the win.
Mackenzie Tice would have the hot bat in the contest as she was able to go 3-5 on the day while scoring four runs on the day.
Makenna Lightner would lead the way in RBIs as she pushed in four scores on the day while recording two hits.
Megan Spohn and Addie Smith would each add two RBIs on the day while Smith, Nikki Kiscadden, and Molly Hall would all record one hit and Saige Lehman would add two hits and an RBI in the big win for the Liberty girls.
On the mound for Liberty, Smith continued her strong season and pitched all six innings while allowing just four hits, four earned runs, and striking out 11 batters in another dominant performance.
The Wellsboro pitching staff saw Lexi Urena go three innings giving up four hits, and six runs (four earned) while striking out three batters before Rylie Boyce came in to relieve her in the fourth.
Boyce would allow eight hits and eight runs in the loss.
Wellsboro struggled on offense, only recording four hits on the day but showcased their powerful bats as Coolidge put together a fine performance where she went 2-3 with two runs scored, one RBI, and a home run while Bordas also went 2-2 with two runs scored, one RBI and a homer.
Cavanaugh recorded the only other hit for Wellsboro that resulted in an RBI while Owlett added an RBI as well.
In the next matchup for the Liberty girls, they continued to roll through their opponents as they were able to dominate their matchup with the Towanda Lady Black Knights in an 11-0 shutout to move to 9-4 on the year.
Liberty was impressive on offense and defense in the contest and had seven innings of shutout softball while racking up an impressive 14 hits on the day.
Tice continued her solid day swinging the bat and led the way with a 4-5 day where she scored twice and knocked in one run.
Spohn and Lehman each added three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs while Smith, Chapel, Kiscadden, Kshir and Griess all recorded hits in the win with Griess, Kshir, Smith and Kiscadden all having RBIs and runs scored.
On the mound, Smith and Tice would combine to hold Towanda scoreless with Smith getting the start and the win going four innings allowing just two hits and striking out six batters.
Tice finished strong in the contest with three innings of work, allowing three hits and striking out six batters as well.
Liberty now will look to extend their win-streak to three games when they travel to Troy on Thursday, May 5 to take on the Lady Trojans at 4:30 p.m.