MANSFIELD -- The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties softball team (1-3) was able to hand their rival Wellsboro Lady Hornets (2-1) their first loss of the 2021 season while subsequently picking up their first victory by a score of 12-8 on Thursday, April 8.
"None of the kids let themselves get down,” Liberty Softball Head Coach Lynn Grinnell said. “They picked each other up and they became a team.”
The Wellsboro girls jumped out to a quick lead, going up 4-0 in the first inning behind some Liberty fielding mistakes, but the Lady Mounties were able to bounce back and pick up traction in the second inning.
Liberty pushed ahead with a seven-run second inning that put the Lady Hornets on their heels for the remainder of the night.
The Wellsboro girls chipped the lead back down to 9-8 in the top of the sixth inning after scoring three unanswered runs but the Liberty defense held tight in the final innings. Liberty put the game on ice with an RBI-single by Saige Lehman and a two-RBI single from Megan Spohn in the bottom of the sixth to push the final score to 12-8.
“These kids are still growing,” Grinnell said. “They know that they’ve out hit two of our opponents, it was errors the first game and we just didn’t put the ball in play where we wanted it in the second. The team has played a little bit better on defense and they know now what it takes to win, but they’ve always had a winning attitude.”
In Liberty's first victory, they only had four hits but got on base often, with lead hitters in Spohn, who finished 1-3 with two RBIs, Mollie Hall who record one hit for two RBIs, Hayley Ridge who went 1-2 on the day and Lehman who recorded an RBI-single.
The Liberty girls showed great patience at the plate for such a young team and were able to reach base 10 times on walks throughout the evening.
“Well that's what we told the girls out there, they are a very good team and we remained patient,” Grinnell said. “One run at a time, the kids were able to hold on, Wellsboro made some mistakes and we were able to take advantage of errors. So we have a nice mix of young and older players and hopefully, this is just the start of what’s going to happen the rest of the season.”
The Lady Hornets' pitching proved to be their unraveling in the contest, with Rylie Boyce and Kerrah Clymer unable to settle in during the contest and giving up 10 walks in the effort.
For the Liberty girls, senior Jenna McMullen picked up her first win of the 2021 season as she put in four and one-third innings of work giving up five runs.
In relief, freshman Payton Chapel and McKenzie Tice both went one and one-third innings giving up a combined three runs as the underclassmen were able to show some poise against one of the better hitting teams in the Northern Tier League.
“Well we were trying to keep her off today because she’s probably going to start tomorrow,” Grinnell said on Tice’s relief performance. “But all-in-all, it’s nice to have a nice variety of pitchers. She kept them off stride, she’s probably a bit stronger. And the last batter we knew she likes to go after change-ups.”
The Wellsboro girls were able to rack up 10 hits in the loss, with Clymer once again leading the charge for her team going 2-4 with a triple and one RBI.
Jordyn Abernathy also added a triple in the loss and went 2-5 on the day. Emma Coolidge and Maddie Bordas both added two hits with Bordas recording two doubles with two RBIs on the day.
Senior Jessa Lohr also went 1-4 behind the plate with two RBIs as the Lady Hornets suffered their first loss of the year.
Liberty is back in action on Friday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m. as they travel to Elkland to take on the Williamson Lady Warriors (1-2) who beat them 12-9 in their first meeting of the year.
The Wellsboro girls will be back on the field on Monday, April 12 as they host the undefeated Athens Lady Wildcats at 4:30 p.m.