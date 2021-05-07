MANSFIELD -- The North Penn-Liberty girls softball team's (4-10) late rally fell short and after closing the gap to one run in the seventh inning with the winning run on first base, they were unable to complete the comeback as Towanda held on for a 9-8 win on Thursday, May 6.
Errors plagued the Lady Mounties in the first inning, as Towanda used some miscues to rack up a 6-0 lead in the top of the inning.
The Liberty girls would begin slowly chipping away at the lead. In the second inning, they plated two runs with Megan Spohn reaching base on a single and Saige Lehman reaching base after being hit by a pitch. Peyton Chapel knocked in both base-runners on a double to close the gap to 6-2.
In the bottom of the third inning, Liberty chipped in two more runs with Hayley Ridge scoring on a Spohn double to centerfield and after trailing by six early was able to close the lead to just two runs, 6-4.
Towanda would find some traction in the top of the fourth inning with two runs of their own -- Liberty pushed in yet another run with Marrissa Griess scoring on a groundout -- but still found themselves trailing 8-5 with only two innings left to play.
With the two teams trading runs in the sixth inning, the Liberty team was able to hold Towanda runless with some solid fielding and had a chance to possibly steal a game in the final inning.
Mackenzie Tice singled on a bunt to start the bottom of the seventh and after a pop-out, Lehman sent a shot to centerfield for a single that advanced Tice to third base.
An error by the Towanda defense on a Chapel ground ball scored two runs and pushed Liberty to within striking distance with the tying run planted on first base.
Alexia Kshir reached base after being hit by a pitch and represented the possible winning run, but McKenna Lightner was unable to finish things off as she went down on strikes to end the game and eliminate the possibility of extra innings or a walk-off win.
Despite the loss, Liberty swung the bat well in the contest, with Spohn, Ridge and Lehman all adding two hits on the day.
Chapel also had two hits, and had a game-high five RBIs and made big play after big play at the plate for the Lady Mounties to help them keep things close throughout.
Also with hits were Tice, Kshir, Mollie Hall and Griess as Liberty out-hit Towanda 12-10 in the loss.
Tice pitched a complete seven-inning game for the Mounties where she allowed nine runs (three earned), struck out seven batters and allowed 10 hits.
With the season coming into the final stretch, Liberty will have to host the Troy Lady Trojans on Friday, May 7 who have won five of their last six contests.