The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties softball team(4-7) were able to snap their losing streak as they traveled to Sayre to take on the winless Lady Redskins on Wednesday, April 28 and put on an offensive clinic as they scored early and often on their way to a 22-3 victory.
The Liberty girls used 21 hits to end the game early and the bats from Liberty were on fire as seven different players were able to record multiple hits in the win.
Liberty was able to score four first inning runs with Marissa Griess kicking off the scoring with an RBI double that scored Mollie Hall.
Two batters later, Mckenzie Tice pushed Griess into home plate on a ground ball and the flood gates started to open.
Megan Spohn used a sacrifice fly to score Hayley Ridge and Alexia Kshir finished the inning off with an RBI single that scored Tice to get off to a 4-0 start.
Liberty continued to pour it on in the subsequent innings and scored seven in the second, two in the third before Sayre could finally get on the board with three runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Liberty finished the game with another nine runs in the fourth inning to close the door on a Sayre come back and give the Lady Mounties a much-needed win after dropping four straight games.
Mackenzie Graham had herself a day swinging the bat and went 2-2 with 3 RBIs, a triple, stole three bases and also scored two runs in the Liberty route.
Also with a big day was Spohn who continued her strong season at the plate going 3-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Nikki Kiscadden was also huge during the win and went a perfect 3-3 while batting in two RBIs and scoring one run and added a double on the day for the Lady Mounties.
Ridge, Tice and Kshir all added two hits while Hall, Griess, Saige Lehman and Payton Chapel all recorded hits in the offensive frenzy for the Mounties.
Freshman McKenna Lightner was able to pick up the first win of her varsity career in style, shutting down Sayre with a four-inning, six strikeout game while only allowing three hits.
Another positive sign for the Mounties in the win was their fielding. After errors had a major impact on their losing streak, they were able to significantly clean things up on defense and only had three errors in their win compared to their 35 in their five-game slide (seven per game).
The now 4-7 Liberty Lady Mounties will need to build on the effort with only five games left and needing to win at least four of them to claw back to 0.500 on the year.
Their next contest will be on the road against Wellsboro on Tuesday, May 3.