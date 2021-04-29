The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties softball team dropped their fifth-straight contest of the season as they fell to the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians on Friday, April 23 and to the Canton Lady Warriors on Monday, April 26 to fall to 3-7 on the season.
In their first game of the week, the Liberty girls hosted the CV girls and were unable to get anything going on offense during the game as the Lady Indians ended the game early by a score of 12-2.
Though the Indians scored in bunches, freshman pitcher Mackenzie Tice was able to calm the storm in her relief effort and, after giving up eight runs in the first inning, Tice only allowed four runs on four hits in the remainder of the game.
Eight errors for the Liberty girls hampered their ability to stop one of the top scoring teams in the Northern Tier League as CV poured in 12 runs.
Liberty was only able to pick up three hits in the effort with Kiersten Mitstifer going 1-2 with a triple and one run scored and Alexia Kshir recording a two-RBI single in the loss.
In their next contest of the week, Liberty hosted Canton on Monday, April 26 and fell 15-5 as Canton scored 11 runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull off the victory and hand Liberty their fifth consecutive loss.
The game remained close for the first four innings with Canton striking first in the top of the third with runs.
Liberty answered right back, With Hayley Ridge scoring Marrissa Greiss on a fielding error that closed the gap to 3-1.
Megan Spohn used a single line drive to centerfield to score Nikki Kiscadden and Ridge and knotted things up at three apiece heading into the fourth inning.
Canton was able to put one more run on the board in the top of the fifth inning, and the bats came alive in the next two innings for the Lady Warriors as they piled on 11 runs against Liberty’s two to put the game out of reach and escape with the victory.
In the loss, Liberty was able to pound out 10 hits, but once again 10 fielding errors helped Canton score 15 runs in the contest.
Spohn led the charge batting with two hits and two RBIs while Saige Lehman and Payton Chapel both added two hits as well.
Mollie Hall, Mitstifer, Tice, Kshir and Greisse all added one hit in the loss and despite Liberty picking up 10 hits, they were only able to score five runs against a strong Canton team.
Liberty will look to clean up their fielding in the next week as they travel to take on the winless Sayre Lady Redskins on Wednesday, April 28 with a great opportunity to pick up a win and build some confidence as they head into the final stretch of the 2021 season.