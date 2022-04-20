The NP-Liberty softball team (4-2) rallied late during their contest with the Athens Lady Wildcats (3-2) but were unable to complete the comeback as they fell on the road by a score of 10-6 for their second loss of the 2022 season.
The Lady Wildcats would surge out to a 8-0 lead throughout the first three innings, as they plated four runs in the first inning and two runs each in the second and third inning to put the Liberty girls in a hole early in the contest.
After not getting on the board in the first four innings, Liberty would start to come alive on offense in the fifth as they were able to start to chip away at the lead with three runs in the frame.
Athens would respond immediately, and in the bottom of the inning would plate another two runs to extend their lead to 10-3 with just two more innings to play.
Liberty would once again put up three more runs in the top of the sixth, but it proved to be too little too late as Athens would hold liberty scoreless in the seventh in order to pick up the win over Liberty and hand them their second loss of the year.
In the loss, Liberty received two hits from both Makenzie Tice and Megan Spohn during the contest with both adding a key RBI late during their rally.
Marissa Griess also added a hit in the effort with an RBI-double while also adding a run late in the game.
Liberty will look to get back to their winning ways as they take on the CV Lady Indians on the road in Westfield on Wednesday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m.