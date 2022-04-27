WESTFIELD/MANSFIELD — The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties (6-3) competed in three contests over the past week and won two-of-three games to move to 7-3 on the 2022 season.
The Lady Mounties’ week would include a win over the CV Lady Indians on Wednesday, April 20, a loss to Canton on Friday, April 22, a win over at home Sayre on Monday, April 25, and finished their week with a huge win over Williamson at home on Tuesday, April 26.
In their win over CV on Wednesday, April 20, the Liberty girls would rally late to take down the red-hot Lady Indians as they scored three runs in the final three innings to steal a 4-1 win on the road.
The Lady Mounties would get their first run of the game as Nikki Kiscadden would reach base on a double before being driven in by Megan Spohn in the top of the first to push out to their first lead of the day at 1-0.
CV would answer back almost immediately in the bottom of the inning to tie things up at one apiece, but Liberty would shut out the Lady Indians in the next three innings behind a strong pitching day from Makenzie Tice.
With neither team able to crack the scoreboard through the first three innings, Liberty would start to find their groove in the top of the fourth inning.
The Lady Mounties would load the bases behind a double from Addie Smith and two consecutive walks that would set the table for Marrissa Greiss.
Greiss would connect on a single that would push in the go-ahead runner of Smith and give them their first lead since the first inning, 2-1.
In the fifth inning, Liberty would add some cushion to their lead with Smith and Alexia Kshir each recorded sacrifice fly balls that scored Saige Lehman who reached base on a double, and Spohn who reached base on a single to push the score to its final mark of 4-1.
Tice would continue her strong day on the mound against a potent hitting team in CV and held her opponents scoreless throughout the last two innings as Liberty would escape with the win.
In the win, Tice was dominant against one of the toughest hitting teams in the league and pitched a complete, seven-inning game while striking out 12 batters and allowing just one run, which was unearned, in an impressive performance.
After picking up the win over CV, the Lady Mounties would suffer their first and only loss of the week as they traveled to Canton on Friday, April 22, and were topped by a score of 9-4.
Liberty would strike first with three early runs in the first and would extend their lead to 4-0 in the third inning but Canton would reel off nine unanswered runs to pick up the win over Liberty by a final count of 9-4.
In their next contest of the week, the Lady Mounties would bounce back hugely as they completely dominated the Sayre Lady Redskins on Monday, April 25 at home by a lopsided score of 16-1 in a game that only lasted four innings.
They would use a huge first inning burst of six runs to put the Lady Redskins on the ropes and scored two runs in both the second and third before closing things out with four more runs in the fourth inning.
In just four innings, Liberty pounded out an incredible 11 hits with Tice going 2-3 with two runs scored, Spohn going 2-3 with three runs scored, and one RBI, and Payton Chapel also recording a 2-3 day with one run scored and two RBIs.
Also with hits in the effort were Lehman who finished 1-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Smith who went 1-3 with an RBI, Rieppel who went 1-1 with an RBI, Alexis Kshir who went 1-4 with an RBI.
Kiscadden added two runs scored while Hayley Ridge, Kelsey Graham, and Harer also scored runs in the winning effort.
On the mound, Chapel got the win as she went three innings and allowed just two hits and one run while striking out four batters.
Lightner finished things off in the fourth with two strikeouts and allowing no runs.
Liberty continued to roll through their week in their next matchup against the Williamson Lady Warriors where they were able to pick up their second straight win and move to 7-3 on the 2022 season.
In the win, the Lady Mounties used nine hits to crank out seven runs and rally back from a first-inning deficit to grab the victory.
Williamson would burst out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but Liberty would bounce back and score seven unanswered runs throughout the evening to grab the win on the day.
Smith and Tice each added two hits and an RBI on the day while Tice was able to cross home plate twice to lead the way for Liberty.
Kiscadden added a hit, a run scored, and drew two walks in the winning effort for Liberty.
Spohn added a team-high two RBIs to go with her one hit while Lehman, Kshir, and Lightner all were able to record hits as well.
Smith continued her dominant stretch on the mound for the Mounties and after a shaky start to the game settled in and pitched six total innings (five scoreless), allowing three runs (none earned), and struck out an incredible 12 batters.
Tice was able to come into the game in the final inning to close things out as she allowed no hits.
Williamson was led by Gracie Stephens who recorded two of her team’s four hits on the day while scoring a run as well.
Liberty now hosts the Wyalusing Lady Rams on Wednesday, April 27 with a chance to extend their win streak to three games on the season in a matchup between two of the top teams in the NTL Large School Division and a chance to take over the top spot in the standings.