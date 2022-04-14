MANSFIELD — The NP-Liberty Lady Mounties (3-1) continued their torrent start to the 2022 season as they completely stifled the Coudersport Lady Falcons at home on Monday, April 11 and picked up a huge, 12-2 win for their third victory of the year.
Liberty would get their first run on the board in the bottom of the first inning, with Saige Lehman using a sacrifice fly to score Makenzie Tice for their first run of the game.
After a few quiet innings for the Mounties, highlighted by a pitching clinic from freshman Addie Smith, the score would remain at 1-0 until the bottom of the third inning.
Nikki Kiscadden would strike next for the Lady Mounties in the inning as she was able to take advantage of a wild pitch and steal home to bolster their lead to 2-0.
With the score 2-0 after three innings, the Lady Mounties would explode in the ensuing innings to take complete control of the contest.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Liberty girls would use Coudersport miscues to rack up three walks and also took advantage of three errors to score five runs and push their lead to 7-0.
Coudersport would respond with two runs of their own in the top of the fifth inning, but it would be the first and last time they would get on the board before the Lady Mounties would end things early.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Liberty would close the door with another five-run outburst that pushed the score to 12-2.
Lehman, Molli Hall, Meghan Spohn and Mikenna Lightner all collected hits in the inning while the errors for Coudersport piled up.
The game would end with a count of 12-2 and give the Lady Mounties yet another convincing win in the early portions of the 2022 season.
Liberty would collect eight hits on the day with Kiscadden going 2-2 with two runs scored and Spohn would also collect two hits while scoring one run and batting in one run as well to lead Liberty.
Also with hits on the day were Molli Hall who also scored a run, Lehman who went 1-3 with two RBIs and a run scored Kshir who finished 1-3 with an RBI, and Lightner who went 1-4 with one run scored and one RBI.
Payton Chapel, Smith and Hayley Ridge all scored runs as well during the Liberty victory.
On the mound, Smith put together an extremely impressive day as she went five innings allowing just one hit, two runs, and striking out an impressive 10 batters during the day to pick up the win.
Makenzie Tice was able to clean up in the final inning as she struck out two batters in one inning of work.
In their next action of the week, Liberty hosted the Troy Lady Trojans and picked up yet another win as they trounced their opponent in yet another 10-run rule victory by a score of 11-1 on Tuesday, April 12.
In the win, the Lady Mounties bats continued their potent stretch of play as they pounded out 11 hits to end the game early in just four and a half innings.
The Lady Mounties were led by an outstanding day from Hall who punished Troy going 3-3 on the day with an RBI.
Also with big days batting were Kshir and Lehman who each connected on a doubles during the contest.
On the mound, Tice put together an extremely effective day for Liberty as she pitched five inning while allowing jus two hits, one run and struck out eight batters in five innings of work.
The red hot Lady Mounties have now picked up two double-digit wins in their past two contests and now sit with a record of 4-1 on the season as they continue to roll through the season.
Liberty’s next contest is slated for Thursday, April 14 when they travel to take on the Athens Lady Wildcats at 4:30 p.m.