The Mansfield University baseball team fell to No. 12 East Stroudsburg University, 8-1, in the final game of the three-game series on Saturday afternoon, March 26 at ESU.
The Mountaineers leave the weekend with a 9-13 overall and 3-6 PSAC East mark, while the 12th-ranked Warriors improve to 21-6 overall and 4-2 in the PSAC East.
Four different Mountaineers landed in the hit column, led by a double and a run from senior Assaf Lowengart and an RBI from senior Ben Osborne.
Luke Payne was given the loss on the mound, allowing three runs on seven hits, while striking out five in 4.2 innings of work.
Trailing 1-0 after the first inning, the Mountaineers tied the game at one when Osborne drove in Lowengart, who led off the inning with a double.
However, the Warriors added a run in the fifth before tacking on three in the eighth and two more in the ninth to put the game away. The Warriors outhit the Mountaineers, 13-4. Neither team committed an error.
For ESU, Brent Franciso earned the win on the mound, lasting seven innings, while allowing one earned run and striking out seven. Ben Piripavel led the offense with three hits, including a double, three runs scored and an RBI.
The Mounties have a week off from conference play and will travel to North Canton, Ohio for a three-game non-conference series against Walsh University (Ohio).