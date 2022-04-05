Sophomore Maddy Jean homered to highlight the Mansfield University softball team’s opening Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division doubleheader at Lock Haven University, but the Mounties fell 9-1 in game one before dropping the nightcap 10-2 on Saturday afternoon, April 2.
The Mounties fall to 4-10 overall and 0-2 in the PSAC East, while the Bald Eagles improve to 10-7 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
In game two, the Bald Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the first before erupting for a six spot in the second to jump out to an early 8-0 lead.
However, the Mounties’ bats came alive in the top of the fourth when senior Hannah Swartz led off with a single to set up the two-run blast by Jean, her first of the season and second of her career.
The Bald Eagles, however, answered with two runs of their own in the bottom half to seal the run-rule victory, 10-2.
Jean (0-1) fanned three batters but was charged with nine runs on six hits in the loss. Senior Alexis Easling notched her second double of the day, sophomore Morgan Mesaris and Swartz singled and Jean homered to lead the offense.
Jada Schellham earned the win for LHU, limiting the Mounties to two runs in five-complete innings, fanning two. Rianna Trexler and Rylie McClellan combined for six RBI to lead the Bald Eagles.
In game one, senior Lacey O’Donnell led off with a single and later came around to score on the first double of the day by Easling.
However, LHU took advantage of three Mountaineer errors in their half of the first to score twice and take the lead, 3-1.
Lock Haven added a run in the second, two in the third before striking for three runs in the bottom of the fifth to clinch the run-rule victory, 9-1.
Junior Danielle Goff (2-5) was charged with six earned runs on 12 hits, while striking out.
Madison Waltman limited the Mounties to one run on two hits, while striking out six to earn the win for LHU. Rylie McClellan went 4-for-4 with three runs and two RBI, while Sydney Arrigale hit a homer and doubled to lead the Bald Eagles offense.
The Mounties are back in action next Friday, April 8 when they host West Chester University for a 2:30 p.m. doubleheader at Helen Lutes Field.