Head Coach Edith Gallagher (31st season) and the Mansfield University softball team have released the 2022 schedule.
The Mountaineers open their season on Sunday, March 6 when they travel to Bowie, Md. to take on Bowie State University for a noon non-conference doubleheader.
The Mountaineers will compete in the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic over spring break from March 12 to March 19. The scheduled games will be found on gomounties.com when they are released.
The Mountaineers wrap up their spring training schedule in Wilmington, Del., where they will take on non-conference foe Goldey-Beacom College on Sunday, March 27 for a noon doubleheader.
The Mounties open Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division competition at Lock Haven University on Saturday, April 2.
The Mounties remaining conference schedule will feature West Chester University, Millersville University, Kutztown University, Bloomsburg University, East Stoudsburg University and Shippensburg University.
The conference voted on a single round-robin format, which landed the Mounties on the road for the series with LHU, Kutztown, Shepherd and ESU.
The Mountaineers midweek, non-conference schedule will consist of Chestnut Hill College (Sunday, April 3) and Malone University (Tuesday, April 26).