Mansfield University softball team dropped both ends of a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division doubleheader against Bloomsburg. Dropping the first game 18-2 before falling 11-2 in game two on Friday April 22.
Prior to the game, seniors Lacey O'Donnell, Alexis Easling, Hannah Swartz, Rebecca Pizzo, Meghan McGinley and Abbey Woodard were honored by coaches and teammates as part of the Mountaineers' Senior Day celebration.
The Mounties fall to 5-19 and 1-11 in the PSAC East, while Bloomsburg improves to 19-15 and 5-5 in the PSAC East.
Mansfield got up in the first inning of game one after Easling and sophomore Anastasia Barardi each knocked in a run. After that point the Mounties struggled at the plate going hitless the rest of the way.
Junior Danielle Goff (3-9) tossed three strikeouts in her four innings of work, but was charged for nine runs.
The Huskies offensively surged for 18 runs on 16 hits, including two homeruns, to close out the game. Callie Showers (11-5) finished with 10 strikeouts for Bloomsburg.
In the second game the Huskies continued their strong day at the plate launching another pair of homeruns.
Mansfield showed fight from the seniors in the bottom of the fifth, as Swartz drove in sophomore Kayla Vonstein and Woodard drove in freshman Natalie Blackstone on a single for another run.
Easling (2-8) was charged with eight earned runs on ten hits, while striking out two.
The softball team returns Saturday, April 23 as they travel for a doubleheader with East Stroudsburg.