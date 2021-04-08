Coming off a dramatic late-inning victory in their last Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East game on Monday, the Mansfield University softball team is set for their 2 p.m. doubleheader at No. 24 Kutztown University's North Campus Field.
Due to weather in the forecast, softball's home doubleheader with Kutztown scheduled for tomorrow has been moved to Monday, April 12 beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Helen Lutes field.
Up against the grueling schedule of the PSAC East, the Mounties (2-8, 2-8 PSAC East) have picked up wins in each of their last two conference series and are fresh off a dramatic late-inning victory over Shepherd University.
Sophomore Danie Goff has both of the Mounties' wins on the mound and has scattered three earned runs over 13 innings pitched in her last two starts.
Junior Alexis Easling (.348, 8-for-23, six RBI) and seniors Joelle Snyder (9-for-28, five RBI) and Hannah Breitigan (.333, 9-for-27, seven RBI) are leading the Mounties in hitting. Senior Alex Hein has a hit in her previous four games and junior Meghan McGinley was 3-for-5 with three RBI on Saturday against Shepherd.
LAST TIME OUT
The Mounties defeated Shepherd, 5-2 in the nightcap after falling 10-2 in the opener at home on Tuesday.
In game two, Goff hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth and allowed just one run over seven innings pitched to lead the Mounties to a 5-2 victory.
With the game knotted at two in the bottom of the sixth, McGinley stayed red-hot at the plate and sparked the Mountaineers' (2-8, 2-8 PSAC East) rally with a one-out single. Junior Hannah Swartz reached on a fielder's choice and moved to second on a passed ball and over to third on a single by junior Abbey Woodard, bringing Goff to the plate. Goff didn't wait long to send her first home run over the leftfield wall to put the Mounties on top.
The Rams threatened with a runner in the seventh, but Goff never faltered, striking out two and securing the victory.
Goff (2-3) struck out five batters in the complete-game victory. Ashley Mayton allowed five earned in the loss, falling to 0-1 for the Rams.
MILESTONE WATCH
Snyder's two hits on Tuesday afternoon against Shepherd put her one base knock shy of 100 career hits. Snyder is a career .388 (99-for-255) hitter who notched 77 hits during her first two seasons before adding 13 during the shortened 2020 season.
SCOUTING THE OPPONENT
After losing the first two games of the season, the No. 24 ranked Golden Bears (16-4, 13-3 PSAC East) are in first place in the conference and were riding a 13-game winning streak before falling to Shepherd last Saturday.
However, the Golden Bears took three out of four from the Rams to secure their spot atop the standings. West Chester (8-2 PSAC East) remains with the fewest loses, but have five less wins than Kutztown.
Kutztown's top arm, Bridget Bailey, is first among qualifiers in ERA (1.80) and is sporting a perfect 9-0 record. Her nine wins and 70 innings pitched are the most of any pitcher in the entire PSAC and her 46 strike outs are fourth.
Although pitching has been the story, the Golden Bears also have six players hitting north of .300, including two players hitting over .400 in Hannah Auvil (.485, 32-for-66) and Alyssa Donato (.400, 23-for-60). Jenna Lipowski and Brianna Hughes lead the team with four homers.
KU was 15-7 before last season was cancelled.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
The Mounties were previously in the PSAC Central before moving to the East this season due to the new format, therefore did not play KU every season. The Mounties won the last meeting, 4-1, the last time the two schools met in 2015.
On This Date (4/3/2021) Freshman Courtney Bauder went 6-for-6 from the plate as MU swept PSAC Central division rival Clarion University with a 12-4 result in the opener and a 9-5 decision in the finale at Helen Lutes Field.
NEXT UP
The Mounties begin a four-game set with Lock Haven University on Friday, April 9 for a 2 p.m. PSAC East doubleheader at Lawrence Field. Mansfield will host LHU on Saturday, April 10 at the same time at Helen Lutes Field.