Sophomore Anastasia Berardi collected four hits, including a homer and junior Danielle Goff threw a gem in the circle to lead the Mansfield University softball team to a split with non-conference foe Bowie State University on Sunday afternoon, March 6. The Mounties fell in game one, 13-9 before winning the night cap, 3-2.
The Mounties open the 2022 campaign with a 1-1 record, while the Bull Dogs leave Sunday afternoon at 5-7-1.
After homering in game one, Berardi continued her tear with three hits, two RBI and excellent defense behind the plate in the nightcap. Junior Lacey O'Donnell increased her hit total on the day to four, while freshman Melissa Demo added two hits and two runs to spark the Mountaineer offense.
O'Donnell singled, stole second and came around to score on a Berardi single to right field to kick off the scoring in game two.
However, Bowie State immediately answered with the equalizer in the bottom of the first to knot the game at one.
The duo of O'Donnell and Berardi mirrored their efforts from the first inning in the top of the third to regain the lead, 2-1. Bowie State used one hit and took advantage of two Mountaineer errors in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game back at two.
However, the Mountaineers didn't wait long, pushing across the eventual game-winning run in their half of the fifth when Demo scored on a Bulldog throwing error after reaching on a single earlier in the inning.
Goff (1-0) continued to dominate on the mound, retiring the side in the next two innings before stranding the tying run in the bottom of the seventh to seal the victory. Goff scattered five hits in seven-complete innings while striking out five to earn her first victory of the season.
For Bowie State, Breanna Harvey tripled and drove in a run to lead the offense, while Lindsey George landed the loss in the circle, allowing two earned runs in seven innings.
In game one, Berardi tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second with a solo shot, her first of the season.
However, the Bulldogs countered with four runs in the bottom half to regain the lead, 5-1.
Freshman Natalie Blackstone and O'Donnell drove in runs in the fourth, but the Bulldogs responded once again with five runs of their own to extend the lead to 10-3.
The Mounties continued to put the pressure on offensively with one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and a three-spot in the seventh, but Bowie State used three runs in the bottom of the sixth to push their total to 13, ultimately putting the game out of reach.
For MU, O'Donnell, senior Alexis Easling and Blackstone recorded multiple hits and drove in runs, while Easling doubled and Blackstone scored twice. Sophomore Fallon Kelley and senior Abby Woodard also hit their first doubles of the year and Berardi was the lone Mountie to leave the yard.
Easling (0-1) was charged with eight runs in four innings in the loss. Sophomore Maddy Jean threw two innings in relief, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out two.
Evelyn Buehlman was charged with seven earned runs but fought through the first six innings on the mound to earn the win. Shanya Gordan finished 2-for-4 with a homer to lead the Bulldogs on offense.
The Mounties have a week off before traveling to Myrtle Beach, S.C. to compete in the Fastpitch Dreams Classic for eight non-conference games.