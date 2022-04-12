The trio of seniors Alexis Easling and Lacey O’Donnell and junior Danielle Goff combined belt out eight hits drive in eight runs while scoring six times to lead the Mansfield University softball team to an 11-10 victory in game one of a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East doubleheader with West Chester University on the home opener at Helen Lutes Field on Monday, April 11.
The Mounties earn their first conference victory of the season to improve to 5-11 overall and 1-3 in the PSAC East. The Golden Rams (16-16, 3-3 PSAC East) moved back to .500 on the season.
Easling hit her first home run of the season, added a double and drove in a game high four runs to provide a spark in the heart of the mountaineer order.
O’Donnell finished with two hits, including a triple and drove in a pair, while Goff matched Easling with a team-high three hits, including a double and two RBI. Senior Abbey Woodard went 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and RBI, while sophomore Anastasia Berardi also added an RBI.
The Mountaineers overcame six crushing errors with a pair of four-run innings to upend the Golden Rams’.
West Chester opened the contest with a pair of runs, but the Mounties immediately matched their effort thanks to a 2-RBI double by Goff in the bottom of the first.
West Chester plated six runs in the top of the second to take their largest lead, 8-2. However, the Mounties answered again, this time with four runs, highlighted by a bases-clearing double off the bat of Easling.
WCU added an insurance run in the top of the fourth, but Easling countered with her first big fly of the season to deep left field, cutting MU’s deficit to 9-7.
Woodard drove in Goff with a double to jumpstart the bottom of the fifth, before O’Donnell knocked in two runs with a triple a few at bats later, before coming around to score on a wild throw to give the Mounties their first lead, 11-9.
West Chester pushed across a run in the top of the seventh before working the tying and go-ahead run abord, but Goff shut the door on the mound when her team needed her most to seal the victory.
Junior Danielle Goff (3-5) battled through seven innings, allowing 10 runs, although only three were earned, while strikeout out a game-high seven hitters to earn her third victory of the season.
Katelyn Rittenbaugh went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI to lead the Golden Ram Mackenzie Edwards was charged with five earned runs in 3.1 innings to land the loss for WCU.
Game Two:
The Mounties trailed 10-6 after five innings when play was stopped due to darkness. Additional information regarding the outcome of this contest will be provided as it becomes available.
The Mounties scored four consecutive runs with two outs in the bottom of the fifth to eliminate the possibility of a Golden Ram run-rule victory, jumping right back into the contest.
The Mounties return to Helen Lutes Field tomorrow afternoon for a PSAC East doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. against Millersville University.