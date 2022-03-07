Returning their entire pitching staff and six starting position players, the Mansfield University softball team is set for their 42nd season on the hill when they open the 2022 campaign in Bowie, Md. with a doubleheader against Bowie State University on Sunday, March 6 under 31st-year Head Coach Edith Gallagher.
The Mounties visit Bowie State in non-conference action on Sunday for a noon doubleheader.
"Spring break is going to be so critical to getting our timing down," Gallagher said. "We couldn't utilize spring break last season and we were forced to start our schedule in conference. We are looking forward to playing 10-plus games before getting into conference play."
The Mounties will blend seven first-year players with 11 returners as they look to improve on five-conference victories from 2021. The Mounties, who fell in 10 games by two or fewer runs, were a couple breaks away from skyrocketing into PSAC Tournament contention.
"It's really great to have a good group of seniors and upper classman," Gallagher added. "This year we have basically our whole team back, which we didn't last year. They have been doing a great job of leading and showing the underclassmen the way. The experience we have from the returners is going to be important for us."
The Mountaineers showed signs of promise last season, a year removed from having their season halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In the Fall, we sat down with our seniors and talked about what legacy they want to leave," Gallagher said. "They all have some very clear goals. They want to see the program left in a better state than we were at last year. But we are also blessed to have some newcomers who will be important pieces for us. For us to be successful this year, it's going to take a mix of the newcomers and returners coming together as a unit."
Gallagher announced the addition of Rayn Gibson as an assistant coach earlier this year. Gibson was a five-year standout for the Binghamton University softball team, where she was named to the American East All-Rookie team, while ranking sixth all-time in program-history in strikeouts with 319 and wins with 29.
MEET THE MOUNTAINEERS (The Breakdown)
Pitching Staff
The Mountaineers showcase a deep pitching staff and is an area that Gallagher expects to be a strength this season. The one-two punch of senior Alexis Easling and junior Danielle Goff will be expected to lead the way after starting 30 of the Mountaineers' 32 contests in 2021 and earning every victory in the circle.
Easling is primed for a huge senior season as the most experienced pitcher on the staff. Easling has tossed 199.2 innings in her career, winning 15 games, earning a save and striking out 119 hitters. Easling won a career-high nine games as a freshman, while tossing the first no-hitter for the program since 2013. Easling followed that by a red-hot start to her sophomore campaign, where she won four of her first five outings, striking out a team-high 18 hitters before having the season cancelled. Easling took on more of an offensive role as a junior, but still finished second on the team in innings pitched (76.1), strikeouts (36) and wins.
Goff, who led the team with 17 appearances and 88 innings pitched, was also the staff's leader in victories and strikeouts (46). Goff struck out five or more hitters in three games, while notching a career-high eight complete games. 2021 was Goff's first full season in the circle after having 2020 cut short just after earning her first career PSAC Pitcher of the week honor. Goff earned the award after allowing one earned run in 11 and 1/3 innings to lead the Mountaineers to a pair of victories.
Freshman Maddie Jean enters her second season on the pitching staff after earning plenty of experience in 2021, finishing just behind Goff and Easling with 16 appearances, making two starts. The sophomore allowed two or fewer runs in eight games last season, primarily out of the bullpen.
Sophomore Gabby Drumm did not allow an earned run in her lone inning as a freshman and is a powerful pitcher from the right side. Drumm will take on a larger role on the pitching staff this year.
Sophomore Fallon Kelley continues the theme of Mountaineer pitchers that swing the bat well, as she will serve a role on offense as a first baseman / designated hitter, while providing depth to the pitching staff during her first collegiate season.
Coach's Take: "We are returning three pitchers: Dani Goff has been key for us and we expect great things out of her. Lexi (Alexis Easling) looks better than ever--she's had some great offseason work. Maddy Jean looks terrific as well. Gabby (Drumm) has also looked good and will have an expanded role when healthy. Fallon (Kelley) is also coming along, and she'll give us some relief late in game. Everyone will perform in the reliver role at different points. Our whole staff can start and relieve games. We'll just have to see how that plays out as we go along."
Catchers
The catcher's group is as deep as it has been in resent past, featuring four athletes that will all find time in the lineup, either behind the plate, in the infield or as a designated player.
Senior Hannah Swartz brings a ton of experience with her to the catcher's group and is coming off a junior campaign where she started 27 games, belting out a career-high 18 hits, four doubles and two homers to drive in 11 runs. Swartz also walked seven times and was hit twice, leading to a .300 on-base-percentage. Swartz has shown the ability to provide slugging numbers to the lineup after leaving the yard in consecutive seasons.
Sophomore Anastasia Berardi returns for her second season after showing plenty of bright spots as a rookie. Berardi was very consistent offensively in 2021 as predominantly a designated player and pinch hitter, where she hit .348 (8-for-23), notching two doubles and a homer, while driving in four runs. Berardi is expected to take even a greater leap this season as one of the Mountaineers' top sluggers.
Senior Abby Woodard, who has spent the majority of her career at first base, has chemistry with the pitching staff and will provide depth to the group. Woodard will start the season at first base after collecting career-highs in starts (22), hits (12) and runs (eight) in 2021. Woodard homered during her freshman season, where she also batted a career-high .429.
Freshman Katelyn Mesch joined the Mountaineers this winter after spending the fall semester at Corning Community College. Mesch was a standout catcher on the Springville-Griffith Institute softball team out of Collins, N.Y. and has impressed the coaching staff quickly during this preseason.
Coach's Take: "Behind the plate we've got senior Hannah Swartz, sophomore Anastasia Berardi, senior Abbey Woodard and freshman Katelyn Mesch. Swartz and Berardi will see significant time and are doing great things. Abbey Woodard has also been back behind the plate but will play first base with Gabby and Fallon. And then we have a rookie who transferred from Corning Community College, Katelyn Mesch, back there as well."
Outfield
Senior Lacey O'Donnell returns as the top Mountaineer hitter statistically, carrying a very impressive .379 (77-for-203) batting average into her final season. When O'Donnell is getting on base, something she does over 40 percent of her at-bats in her career, the Mounties score runs. The Horseheads, N.Y. native has scored 49 runs in her career and led the program with 22 runs scored last season. O'Donnell had a hit in every game but six, while recording a seven-game hitting-steak as a junior. However, what might be even more impressive, O'Donnell scored a run in 12-of-13 straight games over a month's span, which included three games of multiple runs.
The experience continues in the corner outfield spots as the Mounties return fellow seniors Meghan McGinley and Rebecca Pizzo, who combined for 46 starts last season in right and left field. McGinley notched her first season with double-digit hits, finishing with 11 base knocks, to go with seven RBI and five runs scored. Pizzo appeared in a career-high 28 games in 2021 as the MU right fielder.
Junior Morgan Mesaris transferred to MU this fall after a dominate spring at Lakawanna, where she hit .500 (27-of-54), scoring 23 runs, while driving in 25. Mesaris is a major power threat from the right side, where she smashed a team-high eight homers, five doubles and one triple at Lakawanna in 2021.
Also a member of the Mountaineer field hockey team, junior Morgan Berndt is set for her first season with the softball program after spending the her first two collegiate years at Converse University. Berndt started five games as a sophomore at Converse in 2021, compiling four hits, four runs, one RBI and a double.
Freshman Melissa Demo joins the Mountaineers from Maine-Endwell high school, where she won a Class A New York State Championship in 2018 and was a 2nd-Team All-State Team member in 2019. Demo, a slap-hitter from the left side, will bring top-end speed to the Mountaineer defense and offense, with the ability to contribute right away.
Coach's Take: "Leading the outfield group is our senior Lacey O'Donnell. You'll see her at center again. Then we have two other seniors, Meghan McGinley and Rebecca Pizzo. Then you have a couple of newcomers out there. We also have two very talented transfers—Morgan Mesaris and Morgan Berndt. Then we have our freshman, Melissa Demo. The outfield did a lot of work in the fall. They're the ones that haven't seen a lot of quality reps because you can't do that inside Decker Gym. From what I've seen, they're doing a really good job for us. The outfield will be much improved over last season."
Infield
When Easling isn't on the mound, she will remain in the Mountaineer lineup at either second or third base. Easling has been a very consistent hitter for the Mounties, where she has hit over .300 the past two seasons. Easling had her most productive offensive season as a junior, where she hit .302 with a career-high 26 hits, nine doubles and a team-high three home runs to drive in 18 runs. With the departure of the Mountaineers top two RBI leaders, Easling will be tasked with hitting in the heart of the order this season.
Like Easling, Goff will also spend her fair share of time in the infield to keep her bat in the lineup. During her first season as a full-time hitter, Goff hit .277 (13-for-47) with two doubles, a triple and two homers to drive in 13 runs. Goff is second among qualifying returners in slugging percentage (.468), behind Easling, and will also hit in the heart of the Mountaineer batting order.
Sophomores Laura Watson and Gabby Drumm return for their second season in the Mountaineer infield, combining for 24 games played in their first season. Drumm started 12 of the 13 games she played in as a designated player and at first base, batting .240 (6-for-25), while showcasing her slugging ability with a double, home run and three RBI. Watson was prominently used as a pinch runner as a freshman where she scored six times.
Sophomore Kayla Vonstein is set for her first season on the field for the red and black where she is expected to contribute right away on the left side of the infield, playing either at the hot corner or shortstop.
Another impressive rookie this preseason is freshman Natalie Blackstone out of Rotterdam, N.Y. Blackstone will team up with Vonstein to man the left side of the infield, while both rookies will be expected to bring a speed dynamic to the Mountaineer bating order.
Coach's Take: "At first base you'll see Gabby Drumm, Fallon Kelley and Abbey Woodard. Abby has played there before and has the most experience, while Fallon is in her first year. Both are doing good things defensively right now. Second base you have Lauren Watson and Alexis Easling who'll split time there. Third base and shortstop we can mix either way we want. Kayla Vonstein and Natalie Blackstone freshman who are interchangeable depending on the other team and what we need, they can play both positions. I am happy with the work our infield has put in, with some of the worst weather we have had up north in a while. Spring break will be crucial to get this group work in."
NEXT UP
The Mounties will spend their spring break in Myrtle Beach, S.C., competing in the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic. Mansfield will play Franklin Pierce University, Wilson College, Stevenson University, Medaille College, Rutgers-Newark, Westwinster College (Pa.) and Keene State.